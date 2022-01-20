Kenyan Retail Distributor Copia Secures $50 Million for Africa Expansion
By Reuters
US News and World Report
5 days ago
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenyan-based mobile commerce platform and goods distributor Copia Global has raised $50 million from investors to fund its expansion into the rest of Africa, the firm said on Thursday. Copia is among a group of African start-ups that aim to use information technology to solve the continent's...
Saviu Ventures, which invested in the startup’s pre-seed round early 2020, Launch Africa Ventures, Sayani Investments and a number of angel investors from Kenya and Nigeria participated in the round. This latest round brings the total funding so far received by the startup to $1.2 million. Zanifu provides short-term...
African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised a further $20 million following a Series A extension funding round. The funding round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and featured participation from Avenir and Google, alongside multiple angel investors, including the founders of Yield Guild Games and Sky Mavis. This funding round...
The new financing round welcomed new investors such as Zebu Investment Partners, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and Koa Labs, as well as past investors Lightrock, German development finance institution DEG, and Perivoli Innovations. The round comes three years after Copia’s Series B round of $26 million. The...
Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million. Also participating in the latest round was Novastar Ventures, one of the firm’s earliest backers.
The equity and debt funding round was led by Cauris Finance, Lateral Frontiers VC (one of Lipa Later’s first investors) and GreenHouse Capital, with participation from SOSV IV LLC, Sayani Investments and Axian Financial Services. The startup, a buy now, pay later (BNPL) company founded in 2018, is now...
Warner Music Group (WMG -0.7%) has made a move toward becoming the top music distributor in Africa, by taking a majority stake in Africori. That's a distribution, music rights management and artist development company that services 7,000 artists and 850 clients. Warner Music had invested in the company first in...
The Dutch military police have confirmed a stowaway found alive in a plane's wheel section in Amsterdam on Sunday is a 22-year-old Kenyan man. He plans to apply for asylum in the Netherlands. He is conscious and able to communicate, and currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. The Cargolux freight...
Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa is continuing its strong run of lateral hires, this time adding an M&A partner to its Cape Town base. Joining on February 1, M&A specialist Tamara Gerwel hails from Cape Town-based boutique Glyn Marais, where she has been a lawyer for eight years, including as a partner (director).
Morris Maina is now the CEO of TransUnion Africa, an information and insights company. Morris’s new role will see him lead the growth of the company’s increasingly broad range of fraud and risk solutions, leveraging its global expertise for the benefit of the local market. TransUnion helps Kenyan...
The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.The attack on Abu Dhabi, after another last week killed three people and wounded six, further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf as Yemen's yearslong civil war grinds on. That war, pitting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition, has become a regional conflict as negotiations continue over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The collapse of the accord has sparked years of attacks across the region.The state-run WAM news agency said that...
The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using Bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The officials "stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection" and with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.
One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about gambling coming to the UAE home to skyscraper-studded Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi. Islam the religion of the Arabian Peninsula, prohibits gambling. While the other emirates haven't announced similar deals, casino operator Caesars Palace operates a massive resort already in Dubai. Initially, a statement issued by Wynn Resorts and Ras al-Khaimah authorities only referred to “gaming,” without elaborating. The...
Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul delayed its reopening on Tuesday as Turkey's biggest city began digging itself out of a major snowstorm that paralysed traffic and disrupted services. Istanbul Airport serviced more than 37 million passengers last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency.
A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced.
Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
The chairman and CEO of the cruise operator Genting Hong Kong, Lim Kok Thay, has resigned after one of the company’s vessels was diverted from Miami to end its journey in the Bahamas to avoid a US warrant. The company has filed to end its business after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the cruise industry hard. The company said in a stock exchange filing that the chairman, who owns 76 per cent of Genting Hong Kong, stepped down on 21 January. The deputy CEO and president of the company, Au Fook Yew, also stepped down. The company appears to be...
The United Arab Emirates said that it had averted an attack from Yemen’s Houthi fighters and intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country, state media reported on Monday.State-run WAM news agency said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia”.The defence ministry said that there were no casualties.The government has “full readiness to deal with any threats,” and will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” said the report quoting the ministry.The missile fire interrupted services at Abu Dhabi International Airport for an hour...
A US-based casino operator on Tuesday announced plans to develop a multi-billion-dollar resort off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, a Muslim state in the Gulf where gambling is prohibited.
Wynn Resorts, along with UAE property developer Marjan, said in a statement that an "integrated resort", including "gaming facilities", will be set up on Al-Marjan island in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah.
Ras al-Khaimah is one of the seven members of the UAE, which includes the city state of Dubai.
Tuesday's announcement comes as the Ras al-Khaimah tourism development authority (RAKTDA) said it formed a new division focused on the regulation of integrated resorts.
The "old fogeys" of Chilean politics must go, says Isabel Allende -- a stance that is true to form for the novelist, whose latest book "Violeta" is a sweeping epic depicting the transformation between past and present.
A new generation has taken power in Chile, and Allende, perhaps the most popular Spanish-language writer on the planet, is welcoming the dawning political era with open arms.
"In Chile, the old fogeys of the political and financial world have got to go home -- or to an asylum!" the Chilean author tells AFP during a recent video interview.
Gabriel Boric, a leftist who was elected Chile's youngest-ever president at age 35 last month, is already unsettling markets and turning traditional Latin American politics upside down by unveiling a young, women-majority cabinet.
Most countries have made little to no progress in bringing down corruption levels over the past decade, and authorities' response to the COVID-19 pandemic in many places has weighed on accountability, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found Tuesday.Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index which measures the perception of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, found that “increasingly, rights and checks and balances are being undermined not only in countries with systemic corruption and weak institutions, but also among established democracies.”Among other issues over the past year, it cited the use of Pegasus software,...
