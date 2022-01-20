ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, January 20

By Pardeep Cattry
Cover picture for the articleNot long after full time of Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Leicester, we had a little conversation in the Cartilage Free Captain writers’ room about having fun. It’s been a little while since any of us have had that kind of fun watching a Spurs match, I’d argue. I don’t think it’s...

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Celso
Person
Stephanie Labbé
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal and Burnley have played just two Premier League games between them so far in 2022.Mikel Arteta’s side controversially requested the North London derby be postponed last weekend - a request accepted by the Premier League. The clash with Tottenham being called off means they have not played a league match since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley team have played the fewest games of any Premier League side. Their last league match came on 2 January against Leeds, but they have fulfilled just two league fixtures since 12 December.All this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#The Hoddle Of Coffee#Tottenham Hotspur News
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea can kick on after much-needed Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s wonder goal and victory over Tottenham will hand Chelsea renewed confidence following an indifferent run of form as they look to shut down any worries about a top-four Premier League finish.Ziyech’s moment of magic teed up Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, their third victory against their London rivals in this month.Thiago Silva’s header cemented Chelsea’s first league win in five outings since their success at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.Now the bulk of Chelsea’s players can head into a week off satisfied to have reasserted some Premier League authority, with the Blues remaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How Adama Traore can fit into Conte’s Spurs

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. With Alasdair Gold tweeting about buying baby oil on Amazon, and multiple journalists stating that it’s a matter of when, not if, Adama Traore will be joining Tottenham Hotspur, there certainly seems to be division amongst Spurs fans. Some see the Spaniard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

January Signings 2022: Where Do Reading Need Reinforcements?

It’s that time of year again: January, in which the days are short, doors and windows are firmly shut, and the transfer window is open. Despite Pauno’s significant recent struggles, Reading’s previous transfer window feels almost like one of the high points of the season. It included us bringing in crucial reinforcements in positions of weakness (Baba Rahman, Scott Dann) as well as interesting talents in Junior Hoilett and Alen Halilovic. Now though, stuck gasping for air above the drop, Reading need another excellent window.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread, game time, and how to watch

For the third time in as many weeks, Tottenham Hotspur are playing Chelsea, once again at Stamford Bridge. But while Spurs dropped two to the Blues in the League Cup semifinal earlier this month, now it’s in the Premier League. And this time, Spurs have something they didn’t have the last time around: Eric Dier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham travel to Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League as the race for the top four places heats up. Spurs can go fourth with a win at Stamford Bridge after their dramatic comeback at Leicester on Wednesday extended their winning run under Antonio Conte. Chelsea are winless in their last four Premier League matches to drop out of the title race. Further dropped points for Thomas Tuchel’s side would see the Blues begin to look over their shoulder. Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League line-ups, build-up, latest score and goal updatesTanguy Ndombele hasn’t been in the best form of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: reinforcements

Juventus have made a formal offer for Dušan Vlahović. The clubs are working out the details, and he’ll be a Juve player in the next day or two. It’s the move he wanted, and he got it. It’s Locatelli 2.0. I’m annoyed, but we move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton still an ‘attractive club’ for a new manager, Duncan Ferguson claims

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief.“This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results,” the Scot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Thoughts from Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa

Everton’s dismal failure against a Norwich City side that were, at the time of kick-off, propping up the table in 20th position and without a goal in six matches, proved the final straw for beleaguered manager Rafa Benitez. The Spanish veteran, never a popular appointment, was out of ideas - unable to turn the tide of negative results for the Blues and his sacking was, in truth long overdue. Stepping into the breach, as the club embarked on a search for a replacement for Benitez, was Toffees icon and Assistant Manager Duncan Ferguson. A little over two years ago the Scotsman had steadied the ship in the wake of Marco Silva’s sacking, storming to a memorable win over Chelsea and grinding out a couple of tough draws against Manchester United and Arsenal. With the club in turmoil entering the post-Rafa era, passion and fight was the order of the day and who better to provide that than Big Dunc?
PREMIER LEAGUE

