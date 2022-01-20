ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concentric Achieves 400-Percent Growth In First Full Year Of Shipping AI-Based Data Access Governance Security Solutions In 2021

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Gartner Cool Vendor in 2021 Secured Customers across Industries with Data Security and Compliance Concerns, Including Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and High Tech. Concentric Inc., a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business-critical data, announced a record year for 2021, which saw sales grow by 400 percent...

aithority.com

