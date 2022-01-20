Concentric Achieves 400-Percent Growth In First Full Year Of Shipping AI-Based Data Access Governance Security Solutions In 2021

Epsilon’s Cloud Connect provides customers and partners with seamless and direct connectivity to the newly launched AWS Region in Indonesia. Epsilon Telecommunications (Epsilon), a global connectivity provider, is providing customers with seamless access to the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region in Indonesia the second AWS Region in Southeast Asia outside of Singapore. Epsilon’s Cloud Connect solution, delivered on its Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny, enables customers to buy and manage dedicated network connections to the new AWS Region.

