Concentric Achieves 400-Percent Growth In First Full Year Of Shipping AI-Based Data Access Governance Security Solutions In 2021
Gartner Cool Vendor in 2021 Secured Customers across Industries with Data Security and Compliance Concerns, Including Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and High Tech. Concentric Inc., a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business-critical data, announced a record year for 2021, which saw sales grow by 400 percent...aithority.com
