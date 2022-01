Klarity, the AI platform that turns documents into structured data and frees humans from painful and voluminous document review, announces $18 Million in Series A funding led by Tola Capital with participation from new and existing investors. With 5x growth over the past three quarters, the company continues to scale and meet the needs of midmarket and enterprise finance and accounting teams. Klarity will invest this round of capital to grow its engineering and Go-To-Market teams to deliver the world’s first fully-automated document processing and management platform for finance and accounting teams for midmarket and enterprise companies. Sheila Gulati, the Managing Director and Founder of Tola Capital will be joining the board of directors.

SOFTWARE ・ 15 HOURS AGO