Rouble slips, Russian stocks recover with geopolitics in focus

By Alexander Marrow
 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged away from 76 versus the dollar on Thursday, but clung onto some gains after recovering in the previous session, while Russian stocks climbed with investors still focused on the situation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday measures were being taken to maintain economic stability after several sessions of volatility and sharp losses for Russian assets, buffeted by Western fears over a Russian troop build-up at Ukraine's border.

By 1620 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 76.34 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.62 versus the euro .

"Despite our positive medium-term view on the rouble, for now we are still prepared for increased volatility in the coming days and weeks in a wide range of 74-78 versus the dollar," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Western countries insisted they would be unified in responding strongly to any Russian assault on Ukraine, shifting into damage control after U.S. President Joe Biden suggested divisions over how to react to a "minor incursion". read more

Russia, which says it is concerned about NATO's expansion, has repeatedly denied plans to invade its neighbour.

"The local market will remain subject to geopolitical tossing and turning – despite attractive fundamentals, geopolitics clouds all," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russia's 10-year OFZ yields rose to 9.34%, heading back towards 9.52%, their highest since early 2016, hit this week . Yields move inversely to prices.

Dmitry Pyanov, board member at VTB (VTBR.MM), one of the largest buyers of OFZ bonds, on Thursday told Interfax the state lender's appetite for OFZs would be limited until the period of a high key rate, currently at 8.5%, has passed its peak.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $89.05 a barrel, near its highest level since late 2014 and helping Russian stocks climb higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was up 2.5% at 1,450.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 2.3% higher at 3,516.0 points.

Major lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) led the recovery in Russian shares, up 5.3% and outperforming the wider market after it announced buyback plans from 2022-25.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Joe Biden
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling Recovers Alongside 'Oversold' Stock Markets

The British Pound is recovering recent losses and could push higher in the short-term should a global stock market rout come to an end. Markets have stabilised after the wild swings seen at the start of the week and analysts are of the view that 2022 will be a volatile year for investors, posing difficulties in predicting how the UK currency might behave.
Reuters

Euro zone bonds supported by stocks slide, geopolitical woes

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Most government bond yields in the euro area steadied on Tuesday, with a sharp sell-off in world equity markets and mounting concern about tensions over Ukraine supporting demand for safe-haven debt. Having risen above 0% for the first time since 2019 almost a week ago,...
DailyFx

FX Pairs to consider in the Wake of Geopolitical Tensions, Stock Market Jitters

Yesterday’s rare and unusual move in the S&P500 resulted in a trading day only ever witnessed twice before, both in October 2018. The index dropped by nearly 4% before recovering later in the session. The ‘buy the dip” mentality has been synonymous with US equities ever since the easing of lockdowns and admittedly, has had great success. This ‘dip’ however looks a bit more concerning when considering the hawkish shift in monetary policy and geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine.
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Climb With Fed Meeting and Geopolitical Tensions in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday with investors focused on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and geopolitical tensions. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 4.6 basis points higher at 1.781% by around 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 4.1 basis points to 2.126%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Reuters

Copper ticks down after closing higher, market eyes Fed move

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged lower on Wednesday after closing higher in the last session, ahead of U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's decision on interest rates. Investors are awaiting the Fed's update to its policy plan, likely fleshing out timing on expected rate hikes and dwindling...
Europe
Markets
U.S. Stocks
Russia
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally, Black Sea tensions limit decline

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost ground for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, although tensions between key grain exporters Russia and Ukraine provided a floor under the market. Soybeans and corn fell. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold flat, Fed meeting expectations offset Ukraine risks

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that would decide on rate hikes for the year, while safe-haven bullion was supported by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was flat at $1,847.51 per ounce by 0108...
Reuters

Euro on defensive as traders fret over Ukraine tension, hawkish Fed

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The euro hovered near its weakest in a month versus the safe-haven dollar and yen on Wednesday as traders fretted over a potential military conflict in Ukraine and the possibility of accelerated Federal Reserve policy tightening. The euro was about flat at $1.1303 after dipping...
Reuters

Asian shares cautiously higher as investors await Fed policy update

BEIJING (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday, after another volatile Wall Street session, as investors braced for the outcome of the Fed’s meeting late in the day and any hints about faster tightening of monetary policy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
The Independent

FTSE 100 gains as European markets recover despite Wall Street slump

The FTSE recovered some ground from Monday’s bruising session as it benefited from strength among banking and commodity stocks.Markets across Europe were in resilient form as traders started buying again, with banks including Standard Chartered, Lloyds and NatWest among those to claw back some losses.London’s top flight ended the day 74.31 points, or 1.02%, higher at 7,371.46 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Despite some wobbles throughout the day the FTSE 100 has managed to hold on to most of yesterday’s rebound.“Signs of a recovery in metals and oil have boosted the relevant sectors in the index, while...
Reuters

Oil dips on profit-taking ahead of Fed update

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Wednesday as investors booked profits ahead of an update from the U.S. Federal Reserve, although fears over tighter supply amid tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East capped losses. Brent crude futures were down 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $88.05 a...
Reuters

Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock. The rare sanctions threat came as...
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

