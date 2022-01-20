Rouble slips, Russian stocks recover with geopolitics in focus

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged away from 76 versus the dollar on Thursday, but clung onto some gains after recovering in the previous session, while Russian stocks climbed with investors still focused on the situation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday measures were being taken to maintain economic stability after several sessions of volatility and sharp losses for Russian assets, buffeted by Western fears over a Russian troop build-up at Ukraine's border.

By 1620 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 76.34 and had lost 0.2% to trade at 86.62 versus the euro .

"Despite our positive medium-term view on the rouble, for now we are still prepared for increased volatility in the coming days and weeks in a wide range of 74-78 versus the dollar," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Western countries insisted they would be unified in responding strongly to any Russian assault on Ukraine, shifting into damage control after U.S. President Joe Biden suggested divisions over how to react to a "minor incursion". read more

Russia, which says it is concerned about NATO's expansion, has repeatedly denied plans to invade its neighbour.

"The local market will remain subject to geopolitical tossing and turning – despite attractive fundamentals, geopolitics clouds all," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

Russia's 10-year OFZ yields rose to 9.34%, heading back towards 9.52%, their highest since early 2016, hit this week . Yields move inversely to prices.

Dmitry Pyanov, board member at VTB (VTBR.MM), one of the largest buyers of OFZ bonds, on Thursday told Interfax the state lender's appetite for OFZs would be limited until the period of a high key rate, currently at 8.5%, has passed its peak.

Brent crude oil , a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $89.05 a barrel, near its highest level since late 2014 and helping Russian stocks climb higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) was up 2.5% at 1,450.6 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was 2.3% higher at 3,516.0 points.

Major lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) led the recovery in Russian shares, up 5.3% and outperforming the wider market after it announced buyback plans from 2022-25.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Potter, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Catherine Evans

