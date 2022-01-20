ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-20 08:57:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-21 03:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 35 MPH are expected. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-26 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight Into Early Wednesday Temperatures tonight will bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but north winds around 10 mph will make it feel even colder. Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be around zero along and north of Interstate 64, and along and northwest of a Mount Vernon Illinois to Marble Hill Missouri line. The rest of our region can expect wind chill readings generally around 5 above zero. Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday afternoon.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 13:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Rock Island; Whiteside WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be warmer than 20 below in many areas this afternoon before dropping below with sunset.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 10:49:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-26 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with dangerous rip currents. Surf will be highest on west-facing beaches. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the dangerous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 11:06:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-25 23:15:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Increased chance of Flash Flooding by late tonight into Wednesday The active South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) continues to drift across the territory by at least tonight through Thursday. The SPCZ passage will increase the potential for heavy rainfall across American Samoa. The rainfall duration and intensity is likely to produce flooding impacts by tonight, lasting through at least Thursday. Please keep up to date with the latest forecast information through our website (weather.gov/ppg), local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcats. An updated outlook will be issued by 11 PM SST Tuesday, or sooner if necessary.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Tutuila#Extreme Weather#Aunuu A Wind Advisory#American#Le#Aoauli#Nei Faititili
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Rock Island, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 09:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. Wind chills will briefly climb above 20 below zero late this morning and afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Rock Island, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 09:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. Wind chills will briefly climb above 20 below zero late this morning and afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 11:06:00 SST Expires: 2022-01-25 23:15:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Increased chance of Flash Flooding by late tonight into Wednesday The active South Pacific Convergence Zone (SPCZ) continues to drift across the territory by at least tonight through Thursday. The SPCZ passage will increase the potential for heavy rainfall across American Samoa. The rainfall duration and intensity is likely to produce flooding impacts by tonight, lasting through at least Thursday. Please keep up to date with the latest forecast information through our website (weather.gov/ppg), local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcats. An updated outlook will be issued by 11 PM SST Tuesday, or sooner if necessary.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-25 20:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Rock Island; Whiteside WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy