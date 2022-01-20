Minerva’s Breakdown: Advice for those on the verge — Somewhere in the Middle

Some movies come and go that don’t gain a lot of notice but are far more hard-hitting than anyone realizes since they contain a hint of realism that’s a bit terrifying since they show something that could happen in the real world. In a lot of movies like Breakdown, several plot points might not be quite as feasible since there’s usually something within a story such as this that doesn’t quite feel like it would be used in real life. But this movie still manages to raise the hair on the back of a person’s neck given that its premise deals with kidnapping and gaslighting in a way that would make many people question their sanity. The whole movie revolves around Jeff Taylor, who’s crossing the country with his wife, Amy. When the Taylor’s are confronted by the driver of a pickup that Jeff almost hits earlier on the road, it becomes apparent to the audience that the Taylor’s might be out of their element, but of course, this doesn’t hit home until a little later.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO