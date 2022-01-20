ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Minerva’s Breakdown: Advice for those on the verge — Somewhere in the Middle

Idaho Press-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an adult, maybe this shouldn’t bother me anymore — but it does. I feel stuck in the middle socially speaking. I am a gay man with a wide variety of friends, but I don’t feel like I belong. It is clear to me that I am not “gay enough” for...

www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Omaha.com

Ex-etiquette: If you put your child first, there's a compromise somewhere

Q. Having a daughter was not planned. My child’s father and I were in college and not as careful as we should have been. Being so young, we discussed very little prior to having our child and when we broke up, agreed on very little. She is now 6 and we have both changed substantially. We both now go to church and want to instill what we understand and believe in our daughter. While we are both Christian, my daughter’s father has chosen a much stricter path than I have. Although we are somewhat on the same page, he often takes our daughter to a cemetery to pray, not because relatives are buried there, but because he chooses to do so. My daughter comes home telling me it scares her. I told him, he didn’t believe me and dismissed my concern. What’s good ex-etiquette?
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
Variety

Howard Stern Urges Meat Loaf’s Family to Speak Out on COVID Vaccine After His Death

Howard Stern is calling on Meat Loaf’s family to speak out on vaccines following the rock icon’s death earlier this month. Meat Loaf died Jan. 20. TMZ reported at the time that the singer had been “seriously ill with COVID” and that “his condition quickly became critical.” It’s unknown at this time whether or not Meat Loaf was vaccinated against COVID. The singer challenged COVID mandates in an August 2021 interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, saying, “I hug people in the middle of COVID. I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton claims subliminal messages are forcing people into obediance

Eric Clapton’s most recent COVID-19 theory is that the public have been receiving subliminal messages that are convincing them to be obedient and follow orders. Clapton has openly opposed COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations since the beginning of the pandemic. He even claimed that the vaccine had caused nerve damage in his fingers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
krwg.org

HBO's 'Somebody Somewhere' sings sweetly and sincerely, albeit with its inside voice

It's impossible to watch actor, comedian and singer Bridget Everett in action on a cabaret stage without surrendering to the experience and goggling like a fool. She's hilarious, filthy and so supremely comfortable with her voice, her body and her sheer, scintillating presence that she casts a spell over the audience. There's also the fact that to watch her in action on the cabaret stage means watching her in action off of it — she spends a good deal of her act gleefully prowling the crowd to flirt, accost, challenge, embrace and rebuff audience members, one by one.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Should I Forgive My Sister For Mocking My Fiancée's Sister's Death At My Fiancée's Bachelorette Party, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Here’s Why ‘Breakdown’ is Absolutely Terrifying

Some movies come and go that don’t gain a lot of notice but are far more hard-hitting than anyone realizes since they contain a hint of realism that’s a bit terrifying since they show something that could happen in the real world. In a lot of movies like Breakdown, several plot points might not be quite as feasible since there’s usually something within a story such as this that doesn’t quite feel like it would be used in real life. But this movie still manages to raise the hair on the back of a person’s neck given that its premise deals with kidnapping and gaslighting in a way that would make many people question their sanity. The whole movie revolves around Jeff Taylor, who’s crossing the country with his wife, Amy. When the Taylor’s are confronted by the driver of a pickup that Jeff almost hits earlier on the road, it becomes apparent to the audience that the Taylor’s might be out of their element, but of course, this doesn’t hit home until a little later.
MOVIES
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.

Comments / 0

Community Policy