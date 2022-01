The metaverse and AR are revolutionizing the concept of how we communicate, live, work, and play around the world. It is the evolution of the social experiment, one that merges our physical and digital identities. This new “phygital” world allows us to create and recreate ourselves as many times as we choose. Our digital personas (avatars) will not be limited by our own physical bodies or siloed by social constructs. Through virtual worlds, NFTs, and immersive experiences, brands can reach consumers in an entirely new way. Every brand and company will need a metaverse strategy and defined metaverse ethical policies to create experiences that transcend today’s communication and equity barriers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO