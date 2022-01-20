ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Legislature passes vaccine tampering bill

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Intentionally damaging vaccines would be a felony in Wisconsin under a bill with bipartisan support that the state Assembly passed Thursday.

The measure approved on a voice vote comes in response to a pharmacist in a Milwaukee suburb spoiling more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021. He pleaded guilty to the federal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Bill supporters say state law needs to be clarified because it doesn’t adequately address crimes related to tampering with vaccines and other medical products. The pharmacist who destroyed the vaccine dozes at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton was convicted of two federal charges of attempting to tamper with a consumer product.

The proposal would make it a Class I felony to intentionally make a vaccine unsafe, tainted, spoiled, ineffective, or otherwise unusable. That is punishable by up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Senate passed the bill in June. It now heads to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Grafton, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Senate and House pass medical pot bills, collision looms

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Senate on Tuesday passed a spate of bills to put lawmakers’ mark on the state’s new voter-passed medical marijuana law. Several of the bills approved by the Senate would ease access to medical pot for some patients, but House Republican lawmakers are moving in the opposite direction. On Monday, they passed a proposal that would bar patients from growing cannabis plants at home, setting up a potential collision as the Senate seeks to cap the number of homegrown plants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Indiana House moves bill aimed at school board meetings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators advanced a bill on Tuesday that would force public comment in school board meetings, while a separate proposal seeking to add political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections throughout the state was effectively abandoned. A House bill requiring school boards...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
The Associated Press

State House incumbent matchups set for Kentucky primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Incumbent lawmakers will compete against each other in primaries for three Kentucky House seats as candidate lineups for federal and state offices were finalized Tuesday — unless newly Republican-drawn redistricting maps are blocked in court. Nearly 700 Kentucky candidates stepped forward to run for...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Prison#Ap#The State Assembly#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
The Associated Press

Youngkin pick Wheeler defends EPA record, criticizes media

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler defended his record Tuesday as he made an initial public appearance before Virginia legislators, who will eventually vote on whether to confirm his appointment to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet. Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist and...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

733K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy