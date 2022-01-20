ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistan court sentences woman to death for blasphemy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court sentenced a Muslim woman to death after finding her guilty of blasphemy for insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in text messages she sent to a friend, an official said Thursday.

The woman, Aneeqa Atteeq, was arrested in May 2020 after the man alerted police that she sent him caricatures of the Prophet — considered sacrilegious — via WhatsApp.

Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting the religion or religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation can cause riots.

According to a court order, the woman was also sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Awais Ahmed, a government official, said the court announced the verdict against Atteeq on Wednesday in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and to settle personal scores. In December, a Muslim mob descended on a sports equipment factory in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, killing a Sri Lankan man and burning his body publicly over allegations of blasphemy.

The incident drew nationwide condemnation and authorities arrested dozens of people over involvement in the killing of Priyantha Kumara. Those linked to Kumara’s murder are facing a trial in Pakistan.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Council on Foreign Relations

Women This Week: First Woman Nominated to Pakistan’s Supreme Court

Pakistan Judicial Commission Approves Nomination of First Female Justice to Supreme Court. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik to serve on the Supreme Court of Pakistan. A parliamentary committee now has to approve Malik’s nomination before she gains a seat on the bench. Pakistan’s judicial commission rejected her nomination last September, with members claiming that Malik lacked the seniority necessary to serve on the Supreme Court—a claim legal advocacy organizations disputed. During her tenure on Lahore’s High Court, Malik ruled that virginity tests should not be conducted on female rape survivors and called them a “humiliating practice.” Women’s rights activists note that while having a woman justice on Pakistan’s Supreme Court is an important step, much more needs to be done to achieve gender equality in Pakistan’s legal system.
WORLD
The Independent

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive as COVID-19 cases rise

Pakistani authorities on Monday launched this year's first nationwide anti-polio campaign even as coronavirus infections surge.About 150,000 health workers are taking part in the five-day, anti-polio drive to inoculate 22.4 million children under age 5, according to a statement issued by Shahzad Beg, the coordinator for polio program. The previous campaign took place weeks ago when Pakistan witnessed decline in COVID-19 cases.Authorities hope the latest campaign will help making Pakistan a polio-free nation.Last year, Pakistan reported only one polio case from the country's southwestern Baluchistan province. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prophet Muhammad
The Independent

Frenchman gets long jail term in Iran; denies spy charges

A Frenchman detained in Iran and hunger striking to protest his treatment has been sentenced to 8 years in prison on what his lawyer insisted Tuesday are trumped up espionage and propaganda charges.Benjamin Brière, 36, was arrested in May 2020 after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women.Paris-based lawyer Philippe Valent said an Iranian revolutionary court has sentenced Brière to 8 years in jail for espionage and 8 months of imprisonment for anti-government propaganda. Under the Iranian law, the longer part is...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Lisa Smith ‘enveloped herself in the black flag of Islamic State’, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith “enveloped herself in the black flag” of the so-called Islamic State the Special Criminal Court has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of membership of the illegal organisation and of providing funds to benefit the group.Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused’s conduct during the period between 2015 and 2019 when she travelled to Syria could “prove membership” of the terror organisation.There is no duality or split between a good Islamic State and a bad one, into which one might fall through...
WORLD
myrgv.com

Son of Gulf Cartel kingpin arrested again

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, remained in federal custody on Monday following his indictment on gun smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for his initial appearance on the smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Feb. 10. He was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Islam#Blasphemy#Rawalpindi#Multan#Ap#Pakistani#Muslim#Whatsapp#A Sri Lankan
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Julian Assange can appeal to Supreme Court over US extradition, High Court rules

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court.Speaking to the media after the ruling at the High Court, Assange’s fiancee Stella Moris said the ruling was “precisely what we wanted to happen.” “The situation now is that the Supreme Court has to decide whether it will hear the appeal but make no mistake, we won today in court,” Ms Moris said. “But let’s not forget every time we win, as long as this case isn’t dropped, as long as Julian isn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Myanmar junta threatens pot-banging protesters with treason

Myanmar demonstrators who bang pots and pans in protest at last year's coup can be charged with high treason, the junta warned Tuesday, days ahead of the putsch's one-year anniversary. The February 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government and sent the Southeast Asian country into turmoil, with the economy in freefall and nearly 1,500 civilians dead in a crackdown on dissent. Almost a year on the junta is struggling to break resistance to its rule, with "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) clashing regularly with its troops in many areas. The military has declared all PDF groups, as well as a shadow "National Unity Government" (NUG) dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, as "terrorists".
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Julian Assange wins ruling in his battle against extradition to US

Julian Assange has won the first stage of his bid to appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court Assange, 50, is wanted in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn an earlier ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, called that decision “dangerous and misguided”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Kurds locked in tense Syria prison standoff with jihadists

US-backed Kurdish forces tightened the noose around armed jihadists hunkering down inside a Syrian prison Tuesday, with both sides facing a bloodbath or talks to end the five-day-old standoff. He said talks were taking place for some of the Kurdish forces and prison staff trapped inside to be freed in exchange for medical treatment for wounded jihadist fighters.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo

Talks in Oslo Sunday between the Taliban and Afghan civil society members served as an "icebreaker", on the eve of their meeting with Western diplomats to discuss human rights and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, an Afghan participant said. Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday: "As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan."
WORLD
The Independent

Lisa Smith trial to begin after court rejects bid to dismiss terror charges

The trial of ex-Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith will proceed on Tuesday after the Special Criminal Court rejected a legal application to have terror-related charges against her dropped.The 39-year-old, from Co Louth, is accused of being a member of so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.The defence, led by Michael O’Higgins SC, made an application under section 4.e of the Criminal Procedure Act for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that there is not sufficient evidence to convict her on any of the charges.This was rejected by Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the non-jury court on Monday,...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

733K+
Followers
379K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy