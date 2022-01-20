Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Stocks ended lower Tuesday after another volatile session as investors await the outcome of a meeting of Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of around 68 points, or 0.2%, near 34,297, according to preliminary figures, after dropping more than 800 points at its session low. The blue-chip gauge on Monday erased a drop of more than 1,000 points to finish in positive territory, while the S&P 500 erased a 4% decline and the Nasdaq Composite came back from a nearly 5% intraday drop. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% to finish near 4,356,, while the Nasdaq declined 2.3% to close near 13,539. Fed policy makers are expected on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a March rate increase.
