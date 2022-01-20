ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 207,000 for the January 15 week from the prior week's level of 230,000....

Rochester Business Journal

Employment, inflation top factors in review of fourth quarter economic data

Economic growth picked up in the fourth quarter of 2021 after a disappointing third quarter. Real GDP (adjusted for inflation) for the third quarter came in at 2.3% after spending the first half of the year over 6%, as consumer demand waned amid an increase in COVID cases due to the delta variant. Fourth quarter ...
BUSINESS
AFP

US consumers slightly more hopeful about inflation, economy: data

American consumers were feeling less confident in January amid elevated prices and a Covid-19 resurgence, but their views of the economy and inflation were growing more positive, a survey released Tuesday showed. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index declined to 113.8 in January, less than two points below where it was in December but above analysts' forecasts, with the data showing Americans feeling better about the economy today but less certain about its short-term future. The survey indicated a slight downturn in consumers' expectations for inflation amid a surge in prices across the United States. However the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, Lynn Franco, noted "both confidence and consumer spending may continue to be challenged by rising prices and the ongoing pandemic."
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks Hold Some Gains And Attempt Rebound; Earnings, Economic Data Mixed

The stock market indexes made a solid effort to rebound Thursday and held onto much of their gains through early afternoon trading. Earnings reports and economic data propelled those gains. The Nasdaq led the bounce with a 1.2% gain as the tech sector led the market. The S&P 500 rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: Beware Panic-Selling if Economic Data Miss

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Stocks are really getting hit now. The Nasdaq-100 snapped through its long-term uptrend with conviction yesterday, and the Russell 2000 slipped below a level that’s held for a year running. The levees are breaking.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD retreats ahead of important UK economic data

The EURUSD turned lower on Friday after the US published weak retail sales numbers. The data revealed that the country’s retail sales declined sharply in December as inflation concerns remained. The headline retail sales declined by 3.1% in December after they fell by about 0.5% in the previous month. This decline was worse than the median estimate of -0.1%. Meanwhile, core retail sales declined by 2.3% in December. Still, despite the weak retail sales numbers, analysts expect that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish tone in a bid to lower inflation.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Climb, With Focus on Hawkish Fed Comments and Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday morning, as investors remained focused on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped more than 7 basis points to 1.784% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved up a similar amount to 2.126%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow trims 800-point fall to end slightly lower in volatile session

Stocks ended lower Tuesday after another volatile session as investors await the outcome of a meeting of Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of around 68 points, or 0.2%, near 34,297, according to preliminary figures, after dropping more than 800 points at its session low. The blue-chip gauge on Monday erased a drop of more than 1,000 points to finish in positive territory, while the S&P 500 erased a 4% decline and the Nasdaq Composite came back from a nearly 5% intraday drop. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% to finish near 4,356,, while the Nasdaq declined 2.3% to close near 13,539. Fed policy makers are expected on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a March rate increase.
STOCKS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Consolidates Ahead of Key Economic Data

The GBP EUR exchange rate was steady on Monday as expected, with traders waiting for data being released today. The currency pair was lower by -0.07% to start the week but the day ahead is important to see if UK employment or European and German ZEW survey figures can determine the path of the pair near the resistance at 1.2000.
BUSINESS
NBC Washington

China Shares Climb as Official Data Showed Economic Growth Topped 8% Last Year

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Monday as economic data out of China showed the world's second largest economy grew faster than expected between October and December. Numbers from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed the Chinese economy grew by 8.1% in 2021, slightly below the market's expectation for around 8.4% growth for the year.
ECONOMY
