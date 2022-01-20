ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Buchanan wrestling dominates Clovis in “The Big One”

By Angelique Martinez
 5 days ago

Buchanan wrestling proved why its the top program in the state. The Bears dominated Clovis 44-16 in “The Big One” Clovis opened up an early 13-3 advantage over the Bears. Then, Buchanan won eight consecutive matches to secure victory.

The Bears are the top team in California and the number four team in the country. 22 out of 28 wrestlers competing in “The Big One” are ranked in the Top 20 in the state.

