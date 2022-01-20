ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Google, Apple list negative consequences of anti-tech bill

By 35 Views
techgig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle and Apple have expressed their displeasure with upcoming legislation in the United States that would give consumers and third-party developers more power. While the American Choice and Innovation Online Act would prohibit platforms such as. Amazon. , Apple, and Google from using their dominance to stymie other...

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Google’s ‘constant surveillance’ of users is ‘nearly impossible for users to stop’, lawsuit alleges

The attorney’s general of three American states, as well as the District of Columbia, are suing Google for allegedly deceiving customers about the privacy of their data.The lawsuit alleges that Google made it nearly impossible for users to stop their location from being tracked.Google “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleged.He also said the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.“In reality, consumers who use Google products cannot prevent Google from collecting, storing and profiting from their location,” the lawsuit says....
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Docs#Tech#Us Senate#The Open App Markets Act#The App Store#Global Affairs#American#Gmail Calendar#Ians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Miami Herald

Will Apple, Google, Nike, or Lululemon Buy Peloton?

Fitness equipment maker Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report may want a do-over for its past few months. The company has seen its market cap plunge to under $10 billion as sales have stalled and market demand for its pricey connected-fitness bikes and treadmills seems to have evaporated.
BUSINESS
AFP

US suits accuse Google of tracking data without users' permission

A group of top US justice officials accused Google in lawsuits Monday of tracking and profiting from users' location data, despite leading consumers to think they could protect their privacy on the tech giant's services. Google builds detailed profiles and sells highly targeted advertising with data collected from its billions of users -- with location being a key piece of information, argued the suits that seek to block the alleged practices. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy," said Karl Racine, the attorney general in the nation's capital Washington. These suits are the latest legal threats against Google and other US Big Tech giants, which have long faced probes and court cases but a lack of new national laws that would regulate their businesses.
INTERNET
The Hollywood Reporter

Union Calls for Regulator “Oversight” of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Buy

Labor giant the Communication Workers of America is calling for regulatory scrutiny of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard after an organizational change was revealed at one of the video game holding company’s developers that will affect workers who recently announced they were forming a union. On Monday, Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter reported on a staff email from Raven Software studio head Brian Raffel announcing an “organizational change” at the Activision Blizzard-owned studio that would “embed” quality-assurance workers in various teams, including those for animation, audio and production. The email said that the restructuring “has been carefully considered and is a...
LABOR ISSUES
techgig.com

Apple planning to launch iPad Pro with a 3nm M2 chipset

The next-generation iPad Pro is expected to be released this fall, and a new report claims that Apple's yet-to-be-announced. M2 chipset will power it. According to reports, the upcoming iPad Pro, which will be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes, will be among the devices Apple plans to release later this fall. The.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Google hires first head of Tech and Society

Google tapped James Manyika, the head of McKinsey Global Institute, to be the company's first SVP of Technology and Society, the company told Protocol. The position will report to Sundar Pichai and focuses on how tech affects society. "I’m thrilled that James Manyika will be joining Google’s leadership team," Pichai...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Parag Agrawal sacks Twitter chief of security: Report

Microblogging giant Twitter announced that its head of security has left the company and that its chief information security officer will leave in the coming weeks. According to The New York Times, Peiter Zatko, the company's head of security, also known as Mudge, has left the company. The chief information security officer, Rinki Sethi, will leave in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Leaked! Google secretly working on AR headset codenamed 'Project Iris'

Google is working on an AR headset codenamed "Project Iris". According to two people familiar with the project, Google has recently begun ramping up work on an AR headset, internally codenamed Project Iris, that it hopes to ship in 2024, reports The Verge. Google's upcoming device would use outward-facing cameras...
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

Amid scrutiny, Google demands new EU-US data transfer framework

Faced with intense scrutiny over user data privacy and security, Google has stated that a new data transfer framework between the US and the EU will assist businesses in participating in the global digital economy and ensure the continued protection of people's right to privacy. Austria's data protection authority ruled...
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley is split on a new bill aimed at curbing the power of Apple, Google and other Big Tech companies

The tech industry in the Bay Area is divided on a new antitrust bill that seeks to rein in the biggest companies in the business. Introduced in the U.S. Senate, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act would prohibit tech giants such as Apple Inc., Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc. from either giving their own services a leg up on their platforms or harming the ability of rivals to compete on those platforms.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Google is working on an AR headset to rival Apple, Meta

After its prominent Google Glass failed to catch on, Google appeared to leave the AR field for some years. It later resurrected Google Glass as an enterprise headset, but now is believed to be looking anew at a consumer product. According to The Verge, Google has 300 people working on...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy