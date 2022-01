As the Long Beach Poly boys’ soccer team enters the second round of Moore League play, they find themselves in a tough spot. After a less than ideal start to their league campaign the Jackrabbits (5-1-2) had gotten hot of late, winning three games in six days to set up a massive home showdown with Wilson (6-0-1) this past Friday. In this match however, the second place Jackrabbits ended up gaining no ground on the first place Bruins.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO