For All Generations And For All The People

What does it truly mean to be in Christ? Let’s search out what the Scriptures answer us about this most important question. In Revelation 3:20, Jesus said, “Behold, I stand at the door (of your heart), and knock: if any one hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to them, and will sup with them, and them with Me.” The first thing Jesus is saying is “Behold,” or open you eyes and give me your full and complete attention. Secondly, I am knocking; will you hear my voice calling you to Me? Thirdly, Will you open yourself to Me? If you’ll receive Me, I will come into you (your heart, you soul, your life), and we will sup, (commune together). And in Hebrews 13:5 “He has said, I will never leave you, nor forsake you”. And, Matt.28:20, “I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO