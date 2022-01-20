ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

For All Generations And For All The People

By Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“‘You shall be to Me a kingdom of princes and a holy nation;’ these are the words that you shall speak to Bnei Yisroel.” (Shemos 19:6) Hashem commanded Moshe Rabbeinu to say these words, no more and no less, when Moshe speculated how Bnei Yisroel, who had been slaves, could rise...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

The Jewish Press

Egalitarianism At The Kotel Will Undermine Perceptions Of Our Legitimacy

We are dismayed by the current Israeli government’s decision to go ahead with the so-called Kotel Compromise, partitioning the Kotel into two plazas – the long-established plaza operated according to traditional Orthodoxy, and a new heterodox plaza for mixed prayer. The proposed new plaza is being supported by...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Creation Appreciation

“…each person has his hour and each thing has its place.” (Avot 4:7) Chazal understood Hashem having created the world to mean that everything in existence has significance. The Mishnah in Pirkei Avot states, “Do not be scornful of any person and do not be disdainful of any thing, for each person has his hour and each thing has its place.” Or, as the colloquial saying goes, “Every dog has its day.”
RELIGION
Mount Airy News

All in or all out

What does it truly mean to be in Christ? Let’s search out what the Scriptures answer us about this most important question. In Revelation 3:20, Jesus said, “Behold, I stand at the door (of your heart), and knock: if any one hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to them, and will sup with them, and them with Me.” The first thing Jesus is saying is “Behold,” or open you eyes and give me your full and complete attention. Secondly, I am knocking; will you hear my voice calling you to Me? Thirdly, Will you open yourself to Me? If you’ll receive Me, I will come into you (your heart, you soul, your life), and we will sup, (commune together). And in Hebrews 13:5 “He has said, I will never leave you, nor forsake you”. And, Matt.28:20, “I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Selfie World

Our local mall has a new store called Selfie World. What do they sell? They don’t sell merchandise or even a service. They sell the opportunity for you to pose in front of one of their backdrops to take the best selfies in the world. You can’t make this up. An entire business, indeed a franchise, all designed to profit off the modern urge for selfies.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Q & A: By Means of Intervention (Part II)

Question: May a cheresh, a deaf mute, who exhibits other signs of intelligence, be included in a minyan? I live in a small town where this is a very relevant question, where we struggle to put together a minyan. Are there any halachic implications for including such a person?. Name...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Beginning Of Wisdom…

I have a friend who gives out business-size cards that she had printed that contain the phrase, “Reisheet chochmah yirat shomayim – the beginning of wisdom is fear of Hashem.”. This sentence is found in Mishlei, the Book of Proverb, written by the brilliant King Solomon. I think...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Rebbe: A Leader For The World

The Lubavitcher Rebbe officially assumed leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in the year 5711 (1951), a year after the passing of his father-in-law, the Rebbe Rayatz, known among Chassidim as the Frierdiker (previous) Rebbe. In non-Lubavitch circles, the Rebbe was often referred to as “Peleh Hadorot – The Wonder of...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Will Devotion to Dialogue Stop us from Understanding Another Synagogue Attack?

The first and most important reaction to the latest attack upon an American synagogue must be prayers of thanksgiving for the fact that neither Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker nor any members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, was harmed after being taken hostage. The 11-hour ordeal ended when Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, was shot dead by an FBI SWAT team that entered the synagogue in a suburb of Fort Worth.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Jewish Press

500-Year-Old Letter Offers Rare Look into the Life of Legendary Kabbalist

(JNS) The National Library of Israel is making available to the public for the first time a 500-year-old letter shedding light on the life of one of the most influential kabbalists in Jewish history. The letter, which is being made public in honor of the late Jerusalem collector Ezra Gorodesky,...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Israel and Germany Appeal to UN to Condemn Holocaust Denial

Susanne Wasum-Rainer, the German Ambassador to Israel, and Jeremy Issacharoff, the Israeli Ambassador to Germany, have published a joint appeal against Holocaust denial, Der Tagesspiegel reported Thursday (Appell der israelischen und deutschen Botschafter gegen Holocaustleugnung). in a guest article for the Tagesspiegel and the Israeli daily Maariv, published on the...
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

Letters To The Editor

Rabbi Ron Yitzchok Eisenman (Jan. 7) deserves our appreciation for a well-written and thoughtful article. Anyone who has ever dealt with victims of abuse – as, regretfully, I have – knows that they are usually scarred for life and those who do not accept their testimony are guilty of further abusing the victims.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Getting Clean

G-d primed the Jews for the Revelation at Mount Sinai by commanding them to groom themselves and otherwise prepare for the great spectacle. One of the items included in this commandment was, “And they shall wash (v’chibsu) their clothes” (Ex. 19:10). This word for “washing” is an inflection of the term kevisah. In this essay, we will discuss various terms for washing and cleaning in biblical and Rabbinic Hebrew, tracing them to their core etymological roots and trying to determine if and how these apparent synonyms differ from one another. The terms under discussion include kevisah, merikah, shetifah, rechitzah and hadachah.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

UN Passes Historic Resolution Condemning Holocaust Denial

The foreign ministers of Israel and Germany issued a joint statement on Thursday welcoming the United Nations adoption of a resolution on Holocaust denial and distortion. “This initiative was brought forward jointly by Israel and Germany,” the two officials said in their statement. “We are extremely concerned by the...
TEXAS STATE
The Jewish Press

What is a Zionist Today? – Israel Unplugged [audio]

How is ‘Zionism’ taught today, and how do our youth relate to it? Also, what are the general challenges of making aliyah / moving to Israel today? Rabbi Uri Pilichowski answers these questions on the show, and talks about his work with the Nefesh B’Nefesh ‘Zionist Education Initiative’, where he inspires participants to dream about Zionism. Rabbi Pilichowski is an educator, author and inspirational speaker. You can find him at: www.UriPilichowski.com . NOTE: Due to connection problems, Tamar Yonah jumps in to assist show hosts Josh Wander and Rabbi Moshe Lichtman on the show.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

KKL-JNF Opens Its Archive to Honor the Lives of Holocaust Victims

On the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, KKL-JNF selected some special visual moments from its archives to share with the public. The chosen photos show the continuity of Holocaust memorials in Israel, presenting how people honored the victims since the country’s establishment. The photos include scenes of memorial...
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

Time For Change

Time is a healer as the adage has it–and it is often a welcome one. Victims of trauma often want to forget and try to “put it behind them” whether consciously or subconsciously. I have often thought that the entire process of shiva and the rest of...
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

Thousands mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to the West

Thousands of mourners packed a pagoda in Vietnam's Buddhist heartland on Sunday to pay tribute to the late Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh, credited with bringing mindfulness to the West. - Legacy lives on - Tributes flowed to the late monk from all over the world.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Archeologist Discovered the Childhood Home of Jesus

The 1st-century house at the Sisters of Nazareth site. It may have been the childhood home of Jesus ChristKen Dark. History from biblical times is considered to be the most interesting within this subject due to the tales from the bible. To some the scriptures presented within the bible are tales, but for Christianity, they have been leading the lifestyles of billions for the past 2,000 years. Just as mentioned within the bible, we knew that Jesus was born in Zahareth, but the exact location was not specified.

