C919 deliveries to commence in 2022: Report

By In association with Embraer
Flight Global.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior Comac official has told local news media that the company will start delivering its C919 narrowbody aircraft in 2022, while stressing that the pandemic’s impact on production is still “under control”. Comac deputy general manager and chief accountant Wu Yongliang was quoted in Shanghai-based...

The Independent

Flying car firm plans London to Paris route after achieving airworthiness

A flying car company has said it plans to begin journeys between London and Paris “in the near future” after receiving a Certificate of Airworthiness from a European transport authority.Klein Vision’s AirCar is capable of transforming from a car to a plane in two minutes and 15 seconds, and can hit speeds of over 100mph (160kph) once airborne, meaning the 340km trip between the two cities would take just over two hours.Founded by Stefan Klein, the Slovakian startup has completed more than 70 hours of test flights that meet European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards, including a 35-minute flight beween...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways jumbo jet bought for £1 turned into ‘party plane’

A former British Airways jumbo jet which was bought for £1 has been transformed into a “party plane”.The Boeing 747 was purchased by Cotswold Airport chief executive Suzannah Harvey in 2020, after BA decided to retire the aircraft from its fleet.Since then, she and a group of volunteers have given the plane a new lease of life, turning it into a luxury events space complete with bar, which can be hired out for parties and private functions.“I paid a pound for her, and we have a certain obligation to maintain it as is practical for public use,” said Harvey.“The company...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

GE Aviation turns solid 2021 profit despite fewer engine shipments

GE Aviation turned a $2.9 billion profit in 2021, more than double its 2020 earnings, reflecting cost cutting and a bump in commercial engine services revenue. “Our strong results reflect our underlying business fundamentals and a recovering commercial market,” General Electric chief financial officer Carolina Dybeck Happe says of the aviation division on 25 January.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Eastern Airlines#The Paper#Chinese#Airframer#Reuters#Western#Cfm International
Flight Global.com

Private jet company Vista Global reports ‘incredibly strong year’

Vista Global, parent of charter operators VistaJet and XOJET, reports a “record-breaking” 2021 as customers flocked to private jets in response to coronavirus fears. The Dubai-headquartered company says on 25 January that subscription solutions and services sales rose 59% in 2021, and that its flight hours jumped 64%. Vista’s flight hours in 2021 were 57% greater than pre-pandemic figures.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Malaysia's AirAsia X targets Asia cargo market in deal with logistics firm

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has signed a partnership deal with French logistics firm Geodis, aiming to develop cargo capacity and generate revenue while passenger flights remain grounded due to coronavirus travel curbs, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday. AAX, the long-haul affliate...
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Flight International Letters, February 2022

Your views about the aerospace industry and our reporting. The news that Airbus has come up with a further, more effective “fix” to cure potential fuel leaks from the A380 wing spar into the main gear wheel well is of course welcome (FlightGlobal.com, 11 January 2022). Cue self-congratulation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Hill sees demand for over 250 HX50 helicopters in first year of production

UK start-up Hill Helicopters plans to build 260 examples of its HX50 light-single in the first year of production based on current demand for the clean-sheet rotorcraft. Launched in 2020, the HX50 is a turbine-powered 1.65t helicopter aimed at the high-end owner-flyer market which is due to enter service in 2023. Sales have been brisk, with the company claiming orders for 370 aircraft by mid-January.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Boeing to support Wisk with engineering and certification expertise

Air taxi developer Wisk Aero has made clear that Boeing’s backing extends well beyond financing to also include engineering, safety and certification support. California-based Wisk revealed a few details on 24 January about its relationship with Boeing and said it intends this year to pick the location of new production site.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Brookfield Aviation International Ltd

Brookfield Aviation International is a leading supplier of human resource solutions to the world-wide aviation industry. Our services include aviation consultancy to world-wide aircraft leasing companies and maintenance organisations. As well as sound advice, we provide interesting and challenging assignments, personal attention and continuity of work to individual pilots and maintenance personnel. Established in 1992, our track record for fast response and delivery of specialist skills at very short notice is second to none, and our services are utilised world-wide by airlines, aircraft leasing companies and maintenance organisations. We go to great lengths to meet any requirement that our clients present, either on short, medium or long-term assignment. We provide at short notice, a wide range of well qualified and very experienced flight crew / maintenance personnel for all types of aircraft. We help complement our clients' permanent staff, whilst new aircraft are implemented into fleets or type conversion training is completed, thereby allowing clients to take up opportunities relating to unscheduled workloads and demands for additional staff during peak season operations. We operate and run several of the largest contract assignments both in Europe and Worldwide. Since establishing ourselves in the Chinese market, we supply the five biggest airlines in China with large numbers of flight crews.
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Why 2021’s honours were even for ‘big two’ airframers

Not that the result was ever in doubt, but Airbus comfortably out-delivered its rival last year, handing over 611 commercial aircraft versus Boeing’s 309. An already tricky balancing act with the 737 Max, as Boeing attempts to clear a backlog of parked aircraft, was not helped by deliveries for the 787 remaining halted for much of the year because of manufacturing quality issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

How fatal lapses impacted airline safety in 2021

In 2021 the airline world saw only one fatal passenger jet crash, but many accidents involving small and medium-sized turboprops. This demonstrates yet again how close the global airline industry is to achieving a zero fatal accident rate for mainline jet operations, stymied usually by a mishap in one of a few nations whose safety performance stubbornly remains below the world average.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Straight & Level, February 2022

Choc-LOT Polish flag carrier LOT has chosen to address a thorny flight safety matter by thinking inside the box, specifically by filling it with chocolates. The airline is offering a small box of treats, adorned with a ribbon, to pilots who opt to execute a go-around rather than be tempted to pursue an unstable or hazardous approach.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

HAECO grows A321 freighter conversion capacity with 321 Precision

HAECO has expanded its Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter conversion with 321 Precision Conversions, with the former’s Xiamen unit providing additional capacity to the programme. HAECO Xiamen will begin conversion work for the A321 from February at its facility in China, a month after sister unit HAECO Americas starts conversion services...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Is pilot skills fade another symptom of the pandemic?

Almost inevitably, the operational and economic havoc wrought by the pandemic was, sooner or later, going to show up as ripples in air safety. The only real question was how large those disturbances might be. Pilots’ experiences submitted to NASA’s confidential – and entirely voluntary – aviation safety reporting system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Retired B-52H to serve as mock-up for systems integration work

A retired US Air Force (USAF) Boeing B-52H bomber will assume a new role as a ground-based integration model to test new technologies with the venerable type. The aircraft (61-009, MSN 464436) was transported nearly 1,000 miles (1,609km) from the Arizona desert, where it had been in storage, to a Boeing facility near Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, says the USAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

​China, Indonesia approach 737 Max service re-entry

Recent readiness flights suggest that the Boeing 737 Max could be on the verge of re-entering service in China and Indonesia. Flight tracking sites show that a China Southern Airlines 737 Max 8 operated flight CZ2007 on 21 January, taking off and landing at Guangzhou International Airport. The aircraft took...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

US DOT suspends 44 flight segments served by Chinese carriers

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has suspended 44 flight segments operated by Chinese air carriers in retaliation for Chinese cancellation of flights by US carriers due to alleged violation of the Asian country’s Covid-19 rules. It’s the latest volley in an increasing spat between US and Chinese aviation...
U.S. POLITICS

