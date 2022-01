The Los Angeles Lakers won their latest NBA championship in 2020, powered by their superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That was the first year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final games of the regular season and the playoffs taking place in the much-maligned bubble in Orlando. The Lakers were undeterred by the environment they were in though and capitalized to add another title to the franchise's long history.

