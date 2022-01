Tom Cruise doesn’t only think the unthinkable he also does the impossible! From landing a helicopter in a Brit family’s backyard garden, hanging out from Burj Khalifa’s observation deck, or performing dizzying stunts for Mission Impossible 7 on the roof of the Orient Express train, he does it all. When you think he has given his best, the man hops onto a movie set in space. A fully operational movie studio connected to the International Space Station is in the pipeline to make the space-themed movie as authentic as possible. Dubbed Space Entertainment Enterprise-1 (SEE-1), the 20-foot-wide studio will be constructed by space station builder Axiom Space.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO