S.Korea stocks end five-day rout as LGES IPO volatility eases

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by bargain hunting after a five-day selling spree, though gains were capped ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and earnings reports. The Korean won was nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 20.40 points, or 0.72%, at 2,862.68, marking its first gain in six sessions.

** Among the heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.26%, while LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 6.58% and 4.08%, respectively.

** Market volatility related to LG Energy Solution’s $10.8 billion initial public offering eased after the public subscription for retail investors ended on Wednesday, with investors bidding for a record 114 trillion won ($95.66 billion) worth of shares. The company is scheduled to make its debut on Jan. 27.

** Eyes are on the U.S. Federal Reserve January meeting next week as traders see the central bank moving more quickly to hike interest rates to combat inflation.

** On the main board, foreigners sold net 273.9 billion won ($229.84 million) worth of shares.

** The won ended at 1,192.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,191.8 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 point to 108.10.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 2.117%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 2.557%. ($1 = 1,191.6800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)