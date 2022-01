Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 25:. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets amid escalating geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns over a global economic slowdown. The US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level in two weeks above 96.00 on Monday before retreating modestly in the late American session. Although the S&P 500 Index ended up closing the day in the positive territory on dip-buying, US stocks futures indexes are losing between 0.7% and 1.25% early Tuesday. IFO survey from Germany and CB Consumer Confidence data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus but risk perception is likely to remain the primary market driver ahead of Wednesday's FOMC meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO