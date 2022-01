Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham played the best game of his short NBA career. As electric as his night was, it wasn't quite enough against the reigning MVP. Cunningham scored a career-high 34 points, dished eight assists, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked four shots and got two steals against the Denver Nuggets. It was a signature game by the No. 1 pick, who impacted every aspect of the game and kept the margin close against a Western Conference contender. But Nikola Jokic also had a big night, finishing with 28 points, 21 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Nuggets to...

NBA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO