ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu review – a new plague

By Nina Allan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvxsz_0dqdAOQH00
the Katun river in Altai, Russia. Photograph: oxygen/Getty Images

The late 2000s saw the discovery of a people now known as the Denisovans, a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal-Homo sapiens hybrid. Knowledge of the Denisovans remains rudimentary, in part because no fully extant skeletons have so far been found. In the first chapter of Sequoia Nagamatsu’s debut novel, and a decade into our future, scientists working in the remote reaches of the Altai mountains of Siberia come across the remains of a prehistoric female they name Annie. In contrast to earlier discoveries, her body is intact, mummified by the permafrost in which it has been encased, and now released from its icy sarcophagus by global heating.

But this marvellous discovery has unforeseen consequences. Annie’s brain is infected with a previously unidentified and now reactivated pathogen, and the expedition is placed under quarantine. But in an inevitable chain of biosecurity breaches, the disease that becomes known as the Arctic Plague quickly spreads to the rest of the world.

Written in the years immediately before Covid-19, How High We Go in the Dark seems unnervingly prescient. It describes healthcare services stretched beyond breaking point, stadiums used as morgues, shortages and curfews, first and second waves and variants of concern. Nagamatsu pays particular attention to the disproportionate ways in which social class and material poverty become determining factors in how communities experience the impact of the pandemic. “Something slowly changed between us as the virus evolved,” says Aubrey, a forensic pathologist who is working on the long-term effects of the disease. “Maybe it was the lack of space, being trapped together like that all the time, apart from the hours we spent at work, everyone afraid, with no place to go.”

Nagamatsu’s skill lies in his evocative imagining of alternative realities, and in how he builds bridges between them

It is entirely possible that certain phrases and scenarios have been tweaked and highlighted during an editing process that will have taken place during lockdown. Yet the overall mood and tone of Nagamatsu’s fictional future is all the more affecting for being so much in sympathy with our lived present. The fact that he steers clear of the sensationalist and overfamiliar tropes of generic apocalypse, opting, instead, for a more subtle and unerringly humane response, gives the book both authority and pathos.

How High We Go in the Dark is made up of more than a dozen discrete episodes, separate beads along the narrative timeline from the discovery and release of the virus, through the worst years of the pandemic, on into its lingering aftermath. The book then leaps 6,000 years ahead, revealing how decisions taken now might lead to radically divergent futures. Each segment is told from the point of view of a different character and highlights a significant aspect of evolving reality: accelerating developments in genetic modification; a revolutionary star drive; the cultural impact of public grieving. The commercialisation of death is shown through euthanasia theme parks, elegy hotels, lost lives preserved within the plastic carcasses of robot dogs.

There is an argument that a novel constructed from what are, effectively, individual short stories will lack overall narrative focus. There is an equal and opposite argument that what might be lost in terms of a unified story arc is more than adequately compensated for by the rich, complex labyrinth of possibilities that this more exploratory approach allows. Nagamatsu’s skill lies not only in his evocative imagining of alternative realities, but also in how he builds bridges between them. What starts as a series of snapshots is assembled into a glimmering montage of interconnectedness: characters recur, relationships develop, what we initially glimpse at one remove assumes a pin-sharp focus. Like a Polaroid photograph, How High We Go in the Dark takes time to show its true colours. When they finally appear, the effect is all the more dazzling.

Related: 'It drives writers mad': why are authors still sniffy about sci-fi?

A common criticism of science fiction is that while its ideas may be huge in scope, its interest in individual human beings – their psychology, motivations and spiritual character – has traditionally been sketchy or nonexistent. From the opposite benches, SF devotees castigate the literary mainstream for its navel-gazing and quotidian subject matter. This argument, with minor variations, has rumbled on for most of the past century; as one of the increasing number of newer writers who have grown up with sci-fi an integral part of their media landscape, Nagamatsu is clearly unencumbered by questions of genre, pro or contra. His novel, with its emphasis on family, mutual acceptance and the often unorthodox ways in which we are all connected, will be admired as much by fans of Becky Chambers ’s hugely popular Wayfarers series as by readers of Richard Powers’s Booker-shortlisted Bewilderment . How High We Go in the Dark is a truly genre-transcending work in which sense of wonder and literary acumen are given boundless opportunity to shine.

How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu is published by Bloomsbury (£16.99) . To support the Guardian and Observer, order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply .

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Debut novel by Minnesota writer Sequoia Nagamatsu offers wonder and hope in the face of grief

Early in 2020, in an interview with the BBC, sci-fi writer William Gibson observed that "All through the 20th century we constantly saw the 21st century invoked. How often do you hear anyone invoke the 22nd century? Even saying it is unfamiliar to us. We've come to not have a future." He described this postmodern pessimism as "future fatigue," which in the face of so much negative news, particularly that of climate catastrophe, seems pretty understandable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How High#In The Dark#Robot#Denisovans#Neanderthal#The Arctic Plague
chireviewofbooks.com

The Refractions of Death and of Pandemic in “How High We Go In The Dark”

What is there to say when you are confronted by a dying loved one in the midst of a pandemic? Most of us have more than likely had to answer that question more frequently, courtesy of COVID-19. Sequoia Nagamatsu’s debut novel, How High We Go In The Dark, tackles this issue, through a different plague with farther-reaching consequences. We might feel stretched to read another tale of a viral scourge, but this mosaic novel tackles a decades-long pandemic from different perspectives and angles.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Meat Loaf obituary

Bat Out of Hell singer known for his powerful maelstrom of sound and spectacular live shows, including the Rocky Horror Show
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Johnson warns of painful and violent Ukraine ‘lightning war’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be “painful, violent and bloody business”, Boris Johnson has warned as he said a “lightning war” was possible but not inevitable. The prime minister said it would be “disastrous” if Vladimir Putin directed thousands of soldiers to cross into Ukraine seeking to take further parts of the country after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Russian activists publish leaked photos of Putin-linked palace

Leaked photographs have confirmed details of a luxurious £1bn palace allegedly built for Vladimir Putin’s personal use, Russian anti-corruption activists have said. The trove of nearly 500 photographs of “Putin’s palace”, published by Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund, show that the palatial mansion on Russia’s Black Sea coast has a vast marble swimming pool decorated with busts of Greek gods, a hookah lounge with a pole for dancing, a wine cellar, theatre, and other gaudily decorated amenities.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

128K+
Followers
47K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy