ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

New Film Studio Will Be Built in Space by 2024

By K.J. Yossman
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E), the company co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie, plan to launch a sports arena and production studio in zero gravity. S.E.E. has unveiled plans to build a space station module that contains a sports and entertainment arena as well as a content studio by December 2024. (An...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
parabolicarc.com

Space Entertainment Enterprise Announces World’s First Entertainment Arena and Content Studios in Space, Built by Axiom Space

LONDON, 20 January 2022 (S.E.E. PR) — Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) the UK-based media company developing multi-platform, space-based entertainment today announces a ground-breaking new venture – SEE-1 – the world’s first content and entertainment studios and multi-purpose arena in space. The space station module will be built by Axiom Space, the leader in human spaceflight services and human-rated space infrastructure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
luxurylaunches.com

Of all things, the International Space station may soon have its very own Film Studio and Sports Arena.

Tom Cruise doesn’t only think the unthinkable he also does the impossible! From landing a helicopter in a Brit family’s backyard garden, hanging out from Burj Khalifa’s observation deck, or performing dizzying stunts for Mission Impossible 7 on the roof of the Orient Express train, he does it all. When you think he has given his best, the man hops onto a movie set in space. A fully operational movie studio connected to the International Space Station is in the pipeline to make the space-themed movie as authentic as possible. Dubbed Space Entertainment Enterprise-1 (SEE-1), the 20-foot-wide studio will be constructed by space station builder Axiom Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jules Verne
cbslocal.com

New Film Studio Promises To Bring Jobs, Business To Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new film studio has opened in Yonkers, and the company in charge of the project says it’ll be the largest of its kind in the entire Northeast. CBS2’s Nick Caloway got an inside look at Lionsgate Studios Yonkers. Yonkers, as they say,...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Axiom Space#Space Environment#Variety Named See 1#Axiom Station#Iss#S E E
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Nat Geo Lands Hot Doc ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documnetary Films has landed the worldwide rights to the documentary Fire of Love out of the Sundance Film Festival. The doc, which premiered in the U.S. doc competition section, tells the story of the French scientists through rare archival footage. Scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion, doing the very thing that brought them together. Sara Dosa directed the feature, which is narrated by Miranda July. National Geographic Documentary Films, which was behind the Oscar-winning Free Solo, will release the film theatrically later this year. “We are absolutely honored to begin...
MOVIES
Cornell University

Student-built CubeSats to rendezvous in space

In the future, mass transportation will almost certainly involve self-driving vehicles. The aerospace industry is pushing that idea even further, all the way to space, but the results for autonomous small spacecraft have been mixed. Now, a Cornell Space Systems Design Studio project that demonstrates the technology’s potential is poised...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wgbh.org

Open Studio: Exploring light and space with art pioneers

On our latest episode of Open Studio with Jared Bowen, we explore uncommon art mediums with the Addison Gallery's Light, Space, Surface exhibit. Bowen also looks at how the local theater community is riding out another wave of Coronavirus. Light is a key factor in the way we view color...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Amber Gill forced to change gyms after being ‘secretly photographed’

Former Love Island star Amber Rose Gill has been forced to change gyms after discovering that someone had been taking pictures of her without her knowledge or consent.The influencer and model was answering questions from followers on Instagram when she was alerted to the incident by a follower.“Can you tell my friend to stop taking pictures of you please,” they wrote, adding three laughing emojis.Gymnation is a gym in Dubai, where the 24-year-old currently lives.Gill, who won the 2019 of summer Love Island alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea, said the comment had made her feel extremely uncomfortable.“I dunno why you’re...
FITNESS
SFGate

‘Dune,’ ‘Belfast’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Nominated by American Society of Cinematographers

The ASC nominees for feature film, documentary and television cinematography represent the organization’s picks for the most compelling visual filmmaking. Last year’s ASC feature film winner was “Mank” cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt who upset “Nomadland” DP Joshua James Richards, the Oscar favorite. Messerschmidt went on to win the Best Cinematography Oscar.
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Mac, Star of Viral ‘What Do You Do for a Living?’ TikTok Series, Signs With CAA

Daniel MacDonald, the creator known online as Daniel Mac who shot to fame on TikTok by asking luxury auto owners and celebrities “What do you do for a living?”, has signed with CAA for representation. MacDonald is one of the largest automotive and entrepreneurial content creators on TikTok, having amassed an audience of more than 12.4 million followers just one year after joining the platform. He has a 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million subs for his YouTube channel and 1.2 million on Snapchat. Daniel Mac’s most popular videos on YouTube are one in which a “complete stranger” lets him party...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Julia Fox gives relationship with Kanye West its own nickname

Days after making their romance red carpet official, Julia Fox and Kanye West have already come up with a new moniker for their relationship. The pair, who started dating at the beginning of this month after meeting in Miami on New Year’s Eve, have been attending a string of shows together at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.On Monday 24 January, Fox and West were pictured arriving at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits.Fox donned a patent mini dress from the designer, featuring a corseted torso and gold zip detail, which she paired with thigh-high boots, a gold handbag, statement...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Cut and Run,’ New Republic Pictures Wins Bidding War

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in “Cut and Run,” a heist thriller about a group of thieves who use high-powered speed boats to rob super-yachts. Their caper takes a turn when they steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people. New Republic Pictures won rights to the spec script, written by John Glenn, after a bidding war with several potential buyers. In addition to starring, Gyllenhaal will produce the film through his company Nine Stories Productions. New Republic founder Brian Oliver and president Bradley Fischer will also produce alongside Glenn. A veteran showrunner, film and television writer, Glenn’s credits include...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics Near Sundance Deal For Bill Nighy-Starrer ‘Living’

EXCLUSIVE: Living, one of the Sundance buzz titles since its January 21 premiere, is near a deal to be acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for around $5 million for North American and some international territories, Deadline hears. This after a brisk auction involving the likes of Neon, Bleecker Street, and Focus Features. The Oliver Hermanus-directed drama stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp and Tom Burke. Pic takes place in 1952 London, where veteran civil servant Williams has become a small cog in the bureaucracy of rebuilding England post WWII. As endless paperwork piles up on his desk, he learns he has a fatal illness. Coaxed by a vivacious colleague, he begins his quest to find some meaning in his life before it slips away. Scripted by Kazuo Ishiguro, the film is based on the Akira Kurosawa film Ikiru. CAA Media Finance is brokering the deal. The film has awards season appeal, which is why so many prestige distributors stepped up. Pic is produced by Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Film4, and Ingenious.  
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy