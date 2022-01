Powered by the Equifax Cloud™, Verification Exchange™ Delivers Critical Employment and Income Information to Lenders and Other Verifiers in Australia, Canada and the U.K. Equifax announced the international expansion of its industry-leading verification services, powered by the company’s multi-year investment in the Equifax Cloud™. Verification Exchange™, a secure, automated cloud-based service that streamlines the process of verifying employment and income information, is now available in Australia and the United Kingdom – rapidly following the service’s rollout and success in Canada and the availability of Equifax employment verification services in India.

