Goodyear Tire Is On The Road To A Great FY 21 With Q3 Results

19% YoY net sales growth for the quarter. Flexsteel (FLXS) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and online marketers of furniture products in the US. The company has a P/E of 6.9x and an FCF yield of 11.5% on FY06/2023. Flexsteel has some near-term supply issues [as is also impacting large parts of the USA economy], as discussed in the Q2 results section, but these are only temporary and should reduce in intensity as the year progresses. We are confident that Flexsteel will start to rebound and reach previous highs seen in June [stock is now -49% off of those highs] once these supply chain issues ease. The order backlog, as a result, is still very robust and the sooner the company can get back on its feet, the sooner they will be able to fulfill remaining orders. And we see this being met soon, in the latter half of this calendar year. With this, we think the company still has 56% potential upside at a price target of $39.30.

