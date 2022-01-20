Goodyear Tire Is On The Road To A Great FY 21 With Q3 Results

Arqit is a real end of the world hedge, where quantum hacking as a threat means symmetric key creation for all data transfer will be necessary. The last time we covered Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) was when it was still Centricus Acquisition Corp, the SPAC that we invested a small, speculative exposure in. The thesis remains mostly unchanged. Using symmetric keys is secure, given trust can be established between the parties sharing the key, and that this is basically the only tenable solution against quantum computing, which can break any encryption based on mathematics. The commercial value of the product is being backed up by early adopters who are signing up for long-term commitments with Arqit and have mission-critical data needs. Arqit will have gone from pre to post-revenue as of the end of 2021, and we believe that as an end of the world hedge, unlike crypto which could by the way be universally dismantled by quantum computing in a few instants, Arqit fits the bill perfectly.
