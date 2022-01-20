Wike orders council chairmen to destroy illegal refineries over Port Harcourt soot

A group alleging bullying, misogyny and violence within the Irish armed forces has said it is “deeply disillusioned” following a meeting with the Minister for Defence It comes as the Government announced that it will establish a judge-led independent review to look at issues related to sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment and discrimination in the Defence Forces.Allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape in the Defence Forces were uncovered in an RTE documentary last year.However, such an approach was rejected in the strongest terms by the Women of Honour group, the members of which walked out early from a meeting...

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO