ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Wike orders council chairmen to destroy illegal refineries over Port Harcourt soot

By Editorial Team
hallmarknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor of Rivers State, Governor, Nyesom Wike has given chairmen of local governments in the state orders to destroy all illegal refineries in their domains as part of the ongoing war to stop the spread of soot. Wike who received a comprehensive list of all illegal refineries in the...

hallmarknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Refinery#Port Harcourt#Police#Nscdc#The Government House
AFP

Myanmar junta threatens pot-banging protesters with treason

Myanmar demonstrators who bang pots and pans in protest at last year's coup can be charged with high treason, the junta warned Tuesday, days ahead of the putsch's one-year anniversary. The February 1 coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government and sent the Southeast Asian country into turmoil, with the economy in freefall and nearly 1,500 civilians dead in a crackdown on dissent. Almost a year on the junta is struggling to break resistance to its rule, with "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) clashing regularly with its troops in many areas. The military has declared all PDF groups, as well as a shadow "National Unity Government" (NUG) dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, as "terrorists".
ADVOCACY
FOX40

Mutinous soldiers take over Burkina Faso military barracks

Mutinous soldiers seized control of a military base in Burkina Faso's capital Sunday, raising fears of a coup attempt in the West African nation as gunfire rang out for hours amid growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency.
MILITARY
TheAtlantaVoice

Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – The Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria is a “very, very dangerous (and) very threatening” crisis that needs more than $1 billion in aid in 2022 to assist those hit by the decade-long conflict, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Griffiths, head of […] The post Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
AFP

Shots near Burkina president's home as soldiers mutiny over anti-jihadist strategy

Shots were heard late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's president after soldiers staged mutinies at several barracks to demand the sacking of the country's military top brass and more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents. Residents also reported they saw a helicopter above the private residence of President Roch Marc Kabore in the capital Ouagadougou. It followed gunfire earlier Sunday at several army bases, prompting fears of yet another coup in a volatile West African country prone to military takeovers. Meanwhile, demonstrators protesting over the government's handling of the jihadist threat set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party.
WORLD
AFP

Burkina Faso: from popular uprising to military coup

As Burkina Faso's junta consolidates its position after seizing power in a coup, we look at the recent history of the troubled West African country. - 2014: Fall of Compaore - Blaise Compaore takes power in a 1987 coup and cements his position four years later with the first of four election victories.
POLITICS
The Independent

Women of Honour group rejects ‘shameful’ Defence Forces review

A group alleging bullying, misogyny and violence within the Irish armed forces has said it is “deeply disillusioned” following a meeting with the Minister for Defence It comes as the Government announced that it will establish a judge-led independent review to look at issues related to sexual misconduct, bullying, harassment and discrimination in the Defence Forces.Allegations of sexism, bullying, sexual assault and rape in the Defence Forces were uncovered in an RTE documentary last year.However, such an approach was rejected in the strongest terms by the Women of Honour group, the members of which walked out early from a meeting...
POLITICS
The Independent

Burkina Faso wakes to find new junta rulers, closed borders

People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.“Today’s events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what...
POLITICS
AFP

Three killed as Sudanese demand justice for post-coup crackdown victims

Sudanese gathered to demand justice Monday for the scores killed in a months-long crackdown since a military coup -- then three more were shot dead, according to medics. The latest deaths bring to 76 the number of people killed in the crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, the medics said, despite condemnation by United States officials last week "of disproportionate force against protesters".
ADVOCACY
AFP

At least 19 dead after clash, fire at club in Indonesia's West Papua

At least 19 people have been killed in a clash at a nightclub in Indonesia's West Papua province, police said Tuesday, with most dying after the venue caught fire. One victim was stabbed and 18 more died in the blaze at the Double O nightclub in the city of Sorong, officials said. "The clash broke out last night (Monday) at 11 pm. It was a prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday," Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan said in a statement. The fight erupted between two ethnic groups and involved machetes, arrows and Molotov cocktails, according to Ahmad Ramadhan, a spokesperson for the Indonesian national police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lisa Smith ‘enveloped herself in the black flag of Islamic State’, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith “enveloped herself in the black flag” of the so-called Islamic State the Special Criminal Court has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of membership of the illegal organisation and of providing funds to benefit the group.Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused’s conduct during the period between 2015 and 2019 when she travelled to Syria could “prove membership” of the terror organisation.There is no duality or split between a good Islamic State and a bad one, into which one might fall through...
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

Qatar Airways to add Kano and Port Harcourt in Nigeria

Qatar Airways is boosting its service to Nigeria with the launch of four weekly flights to Kano (KAN) on March 2, 2022, and three weekly flights to Port Harcourt (PHC) on March 3, 2022, both operating via the Nigerian capital, Abuja. The airline currently operates two daily flights to Lagos...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy