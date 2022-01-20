Japan's imports hit record highs on surging energy prices

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the three months to December, bringing inflation for the full 2021 year to 3.5%. This is above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s medium-term target range of 2-3% inflation. It will excite speculation about the central bank lifting interest rates far sooner than 2024, as the bank’s governor Philip Lowe suggested was most likely in 2020. But don’t expect Lowe and the Reserve Bank’s board to be spooked into a rate rise so easily. Central banks like a little inflation but not too much. History shows prices either falling or increasing too rapidly are bad for an...

