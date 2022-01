Revenge is in the air this Februrary on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Depending on who you ask, Shenmue is legendary, now and forever — it’s not even up for debate. Others respect the series from a comfortable distance with fond memories, and plenty more folks just know about it from second-hand goofs and hearsay. There are a lot of takes! And while Shenmue III has only further complicated things (as evidenced by reactions to a recent Epic Games Store giveaway), a bunch of people are rooting for the incoming anime adaptation. Shenmue the Animation will debut on February 5, 2022.

