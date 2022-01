Glassbox and Optimizely Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Businesses

The fast-growing collection of integrations enables growing companies to tailor their HubSpot experience to their exact needs. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that its App Marketplace is now home to more than 1,000 integrations that span use cases in marketing, sales, service, and more. The news comes less than two years after the marketplace surpassed 500 apps, reflecting HubSpot’s commitment to building an ecosystem that serves the needs of customers and partners alike.

