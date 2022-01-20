Zesty.io Releases New Duo Mode Feature for Content Authors

Due to family travels Linus Torvalds has released Linux 5.17-rc1 a little bit early that marks the end of the Linux 5.17 merge window. Linux 5.17-rc1 is coming the better part of a day early due to timezone differences but all the major pull requests are in and Torvalds believes it's ready to ship. Linus summed up Linux 5.17-rc1 as, "5.17 doesn't seem to be slated to be a huge release, and everything looks fairly normal. We've got a bit more activity than usual in a couple of corners of the kernel (random number generator and the fscache rewrite stand out), but even with those things, the big picture view looks very much normal: the bulk is various driver updates, with architectures updates, documentation, and tooling being the bulk of the rest. Even with a total rewrite, that fscache diff looks more like a blip in the big picture."

