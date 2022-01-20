ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zesty.io Releases New Duo Mode Feature for Content Authors

By MTS Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZesty.io today announced the release of Duo Mode, a split-screen mode built for content authors to actively preview changes while working in the DXP. Zesty.io, a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) used by companies like Epic Games and Sony to launch and manage high traffic websites, today announced the release of Duo...

