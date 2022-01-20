Hundreds of Small Businesses and Creators Form Internet for Growth Coalition to Celebrate the Power of the Ad-Supported Internet
Thanks to ad-supported digital opportunities, small businesses and creators are reaching more customers and growing, but backwards-looking tech policies could inhibit innovation. Today, Internet for Growth, a rapidly expanding coalition of more than 280 creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses from across the country, launched to advocate for the ad-supported...martechseries.com
