Hundreds of Small Businesses and Creators Form Internet for Growth Coalition to Celebrate the Power of the Ad-Supported Internet

Entrepreneur and business expert Jorge Zuñiga Blanco explains how the evolving eCommerce world is demanding a new outlook on digital marketing to stay ahead. The growth of eCommerce in 2021 was very high. The reality is that today, we live in a context that encourages the development of the digital area of all companies. This must have been an arduous step for many businesses. Putting together an eCommerce is not an easy task. However, if you know how to carry it correctly, it can be an activity that gives you many more benefits than you expect. Jorge Zuñiga Blanco, a seasoned entrepreneur and marketing expert from Costa Rica, discusses how the changes in the commerce sector last year are fueling new ways to view marketing.

