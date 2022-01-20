ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State of Local Marketing Report Returns With Unrivaled Insights for Growing Local Channel Partner Revenue in 2022

By Globe Newswire
Cover picture for the articleMarketing Mature Partners Realize Twice the Revenue Growth as Their Less Mature Peers. BrandMuscle, the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today the release of The State of Local Marketing Report 2021-2022, the most comprehensive study on local marketing, offering new insights, trends, and data-driven recommendations that brands can...

Jorge Zuñiga Blanco Provides New Marketing Strategies to Meet 2022 Demands

Entrepreneur and business expert Jorge Zuñiga Blanco explains how the evolving eCommerce world is demanding a new outlook on digital marketing to stay ahead. The growth of eCommerce in 2021 was very high. The reality is that today, we live in a context that encourages the development of the digital area of all companies. This must have been an arduous step for many businesses. Putting together an eCommerce is not an easy task. However, if you know how to carry it correctly, it can be an activity that gives you many more benefits than you expect. Jorge Zuñiga Blanco, a seasoned entrepreneur and marketing expert from Costa Rica, discusses how the changes in the commerce sector last year are fueling new ways to view marketing.
impact.com Named a Market Leader in Research in Action’s Partner Management Automation Report and in G2 Winter Reports

Credited as “driving the partnership economy forward,” impact.com will prove why partnerships should be at the core of a company’s business strategy in an upcoming webinar with RIA. impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform driving partnerships for more than 2,000 brands, today announced that it has...
OpSec Security Launches Enhanced Functionalities of its Trademark Insight Licensing Management Platform

OpSec Security, a leader in on-product and online authentication and brand protection, has today launched a comprehensive update to its license management solution, Trademark Insight™. With these updates, brands can now further automate and customize their licensing workflows, personalize reporting and invoicing outputs to meet their brand standards, control brand usage painlessly, and track and collect royalties owed more accurately.
TripleBlind Expands Board of Directors Composed of Industry Luminaries to Accelerate Growth Within Healthcare, Life Sciences and Financial Services Markets

TripleBlind, the only virtual private data sharing solution that enables enterprises to enforce all of the 100+ national data privacy regulations in place today, announced additions to its board of directors that will reinforce the company’s leadership position in supporting healthcare, financial services and other enterprises to utilize the 43ZB of data that is currently unutilized.
Pragmatic Institute Launches Two New Data Courses For Non-Data Professionals

Pragmatic Institute — a trusted enterprise education partner in the fields of data science, design, product marketing and product management — has announced the addition of two new courses to its curriculum. Both courses were created to teach non-data professionals how to put insights into action in their area of business. “Data Science for Business Leaders” is designed for managers, department heads and executives. “Insight” is designed for product professionals. Enrollment for both classes opens today.
Jebbit Raises $70 Million Strategic Growth Investment From Vista Equity Partners

Jebbit, provider of the world’s leading zero-party data platform, has received a $70 million strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners, the leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The growth capital will help the company scale across all departments to further accelerate its mission to help brands deliver personalized digital experiences that collect data that is willingly and intentionally shared by a consumer (“zero-party data”).
Contentsquare Delivers 98% ARR Growth in 2021 And Continues To Accelerate Innovation & Market Expansion

Contentsquare, the leading experience analytics company, today announced momentous growth in 2021, almost doubling its ARR, with a +98% increase on the previous year. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Christy Marble, Chief Marketing Officer at Pantheon. Gaining momentum and making headlines in the areas of company growth, product, impact...
Discuss.io Announces Record Use of its People Experience Platform

Company Saw Over 70% Growth in Customer Use, Expands its 2022 Vision in Supporting Online Research. Discuss.io, a leading purpose-built, people insights platform for amplifying voices and accelerating insights and outcomes, announced record growth in 2021 for use of its platform and an expanded vision to meet growing demand. Marketing...
Symphony MediaAI Appoints Marc Liebmann as CRO to Lead Expansion of Data Solutions in Media and Entertainment

Liebmann to ensure revenue and related operations seamlessly advance as global demand grows for enterprise AI-driven solutions in media and entertainment. Symphony MediaAI announced that Marc Liebmann has been named chief revenue officer. In this role, he is responsible for advancing the business at scale to support the rapid growth of its enterprise AI-based solutions for media and entertainment industry clients.
BigID Announces Splunk Ventures Investment to Extend Data Management Innovation

Splunk joins HPE, SAP, Salesforce, and Comcast as strategic investors in BigID. BigID, the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced Splunk Ventures is investing in BigID’s next phase of growth and innovative technology development.
Area Code Domains is Helping Businesses Leverage Digital Marketing Tools

Area Code Domains is helping businesses increase traffic to their websites and create more sales through its location-based domain names. Working with entrepreneurs as well as businesses of all sizes, the company is seeing its clients achieve substantial growth by using its low-investment marketing strategies. Area Code Domains sells domain names that include the area code of the business location, as well as a few keywords related to the business’ niche.
Total Economic Impact Study of Tealium Finds $6.9 Million in Benefits

Independent consulting study reveals benefits of Tealium’s CDP, including real-time data personalization, resulting in profits of more than $1.2 million over three years of implementation. Tealium, the most trusted and largest independent customer data platform (CDP), released a global economic impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of...
SPLICE Software Announces Over 17 Million Conversations Created For Leading Brands in 2021

SPLICE Software, (SPLICE), a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and digital communications, achieved huge successes in 2021 with new client wins, exciting product updates and notable industry recognition. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Shoel Perelman, VP Product Management at Pegasystems. “I am very proud of our...
Jotform Celebrates 1 Billion User Form Submissions, Among Other Milestones

Leading online forms solution Jotform announces exciting growth achievements in the online forms space. Jotform, the leading online forms SaaS solution, announced that it reached 1 billion form submissions, among other milestones, at the start of the new year. Founded in 2006 and still bootstrapped 16 years later, Jotform has...
Phonexa Names Mohd Abbas as VP of Onboarding and Client Success to Fuel Growth in Customer Satisfaction, Product Implementation

Marketing automation platform Phonexa has promoted Mohd Abbas to the role of Vice President of Onboarding and Client Success to lead the company’s next phase of expansion, customer success, and efficient software implementation. In his new position, Abbas will be responsible for overseeing the company’s 24/7 Onboarding and Customer...
Jebbit Announces Record-Breaking Year Helping Brands Solve Their First Party Data Challenges

Further Accelerate Shift from Third Party Tracking. Jebbit (“the company”), the world’s leading zero-party data platform, announced a record-breaking year in performance, doubling revenue with sharp increases in new customer acquisitions, platform users, talent and strategic partnerships. The company has also attracted an array of new marquee brands including: Aerie, Amerisave Mortgage, e.l.f Beauty, L’Oreal, Lucky Brand, Lush Cosmetics, Samsonite.
3CLogic Announces Enhanced SMS Capabilities for ServiceNow in Upcoming Spring Release

Global Cloud Call Center provider to complement current voice solution with new two-way SMS, advanced text routing, and integrated reporting features. 3CLogic the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center platform solution for ServiceNow, announced new SMS capabilities to help enterprise IT Helpdesks, Customer Support teams, or Employee Services groups leveraging the ServiceNow platform to deliver better service experiences and outcomes. The new set of texting features will be generally available as part of 3CLogic’s spring software release.
Boulevard Survey: Consumers Seek Value, Reputation, and High-End Experiences When Selecting a New Salon

Availability, recommendations, and online portfolios top list of factors influencing choice of new stylist; online self-booking critical to both acquisition and retention. Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced the findings of a new consumer survey aimed at helping salon owners and stylists better understand how to attract new clients and keep them coming back. According to the Boulevard survey, value, reputation, and the ability to provide a high-end experience, in that order, are the top attributes clients seek when choosing a new salon or barbershop. When it comes to choosing a new stylist, clients are primarily influenced by availability, the recommendation of friends, and the work they see in a stylist’s online portfolio, respectively. Online self-booking, meanwhile, is seen as critical to both client acquisition and retention.
