Company rebrand sets the tone for changes in the data industry, focusing on its commitment to innovation and accessibility. GoodData™, the leader in data and analytics infrastructure, today announced a full rebrand to usher in the next phase of the analytics industry and renew its corporate vision on the heels of significant company growth. The decision to rebrand the company’s logo, color palette, imagery, and website reflects an evolved core messaging — one focused on activating data insights organization-wide.

