 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin your South Branch Library for Once Upon A Storytime as we welcome an ice princess...

www.abilenetx.gov

Seattle Times

Once upon a time … Bedtime stories were just for kids

Around 10 p.m., Lindsay Colford settles into bed listening to the dulcet drawl of Matthew McConaughey, who is about to take her on an audio journey through the cosmos until she falls asleep. Some nights, the sound of Harry Styles delicately reciting a bedtime poem echoes off the walls. And...
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
funcheap.com

Odd Mondays Reading “Once Upon a Time I Lived on Mars by Kate Greene”

Odd Mondays continues online in January with “Kate Greene in Conversation with Olga Zilberbourg,” author of LIKE WATER, on the themes in Kate’s nonfiction work ONCE UPON A TIME I LIVED ON MARS, based on the months she spent in a simulated Martian environment in an isolated geodesic dome for a NASA study. She reports on human behavior in such a situation, discusses its impact on her post-study life, and reflects on humanity’s urge to explore. She and Olga will read excerpts from their books relevant to the themes they’re discussing.
dailypostathenian.com

E.G. Fisher library announces return of storytime sessions

E.G. Fisher Public Library’s weekly storytimes are back starting the week of Jan. 17. The library is offering three storytimes targeting different age groups each week. Each week at storytime children will listen to developmentally appropriate books, sing songs and play with other children. Parents and caregivers will learn early literacy tips to help children prepare for future reading success.
confidentials.com

Six by Nico reveals new Once Upon A Time menu

Children’s story-inspired menu takes inspiration from Dahl, Disney and Dickens. The heads over at Six by Nico have revealed the first taster menu of 2022 and it’s one for the bookworms. Running from Tuesday 1 February until Sunday 13 March at Six By Nico in Manchester and Liverpool, the restaurant will serve up six courses inspired by children’s storytelling and fairytales.
SFStation.com

Once Upon a So Stoked: Fantasy Rave 2022

>> Guests required to show proof of full vaccination before entering DNA Lounge. Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, Untz beats could be heard way off in the distance. If a maiden or knight stood at the edge of the magical forest they could hear beautiful music. But only someone PLUR of heart could travel into the forest and find the most magical party in all the land. Deep in the forest, princess, nymphs, knights, and folks of all magic gathered and danced all through the night to wicket beats that were spun from enchanting wizard DJs. Spells were cast all night so the party never ended and peace spread throughout the land. Kandi beads grew on the trees and love overflowed from the streams. Waves of unity floated through the air and respect was felt by all.
musicconnection.com

Live Review: Coyote at Once Upon Time in L.A. Fest

Material: It would be impossible to talk about the 2021 Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in any context without talking about the tragedy that brought it to a close. In the evening, as soul legend Al Green wrapped up his set and Snoop Dogg was about to begin, L.A. rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed and killed in an altercation backstage. As a result, the organizers closed down the event (correctly), and attendees drifted out in a daze. It was a horrifying conclusion to a festival that, up to that point, had seen a ton of amazing talent, young and old, dazzle on three stages. The early part of the day naturally saw plenty of up and comers and, at that point, the evening’s horrors were a long way away. Siblings Guapo and Blanco (as they generally go by) of Coyote spit out stories that, as is the tradition with the rap genre, tell of their everyday lives. Their struggles, their successes, and everything in-between. They pull no punches but, simultaneously, the ‘Yotes are super funny.
micechat.com

Once Upon a Time in Tomorrowland: A Rocket Rods Story

Since Disneyland opened in 1955, Disney has been the gold standard of the themed entertainment industry, and likely always will be. That hardly means the parks have been free from blemishes, however. A month after Disneyland opened, the Phantom Boats made their debut in the Tomorrowland Lagoon. Plagued by poor design, the watercraft often overheated, leaving guests stranded until the motor could cool down. To help curb that, a pilot was added to each vessel (up to 14 per ride), which was not at all cost-effective. The boats closed just after Christmas, making it the first-ever attraction to be “retired.” It was also the first-ever attraction to be “resurrected,” albeit briefly. The boats were brought back for the busy summer season in 1956, then found a permanent home in Yesterland.
NME

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ episode three recap: once upon a time in Tatooine

Last week we had hallucinogenic nose lizards, gross Hutt twins, evil Wookiees and a great train robbery, and this week we get… politics! The shifting alliances of Mos Espa start opening up bigger rifts in Boba Fett’s new crime empire as episode three puts the throne on even more unsteady ground. But that’s not to say we don’t still get another cracking episode that sees the return of everyone’s favourite palace pet.
gilavalleycentral.net

EAC’s spring auditions set for the musical “Once Upon a Mattress”

THATCHER, AZ—Auditions for Eastern Arizona College’s spring musical, Once Upon a Mattress, will be held January 25-27, with acting and music auditions on January 25 from 7-9 p.m. and Jan. 26 from 7-8:15 p.m., dance auditions, on January 26 from 8:30-10 p.m., and call backs on January 27 from 7-9 p.m. in the EAC Choir Room (FA-111).
Closer Weekly

‘Love It or List It’ Hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin Have a Great Friendship! See Their Best Quotes About Each Other

Love It or List It hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin have established themselves as one of HGTV’s most iconic duos. The first season of the home design show aired in 2008 and was only just the beginning of their friendship. After more than a decade of helping clients find their dream homes, Hilary and David’s bond has withstood the test of time.
parentmap.com

VIRTUAL: King Day at NAAM Civil Rights Storytime

Stop by the Northwest African American Museum's website to enjoy a 90-minute keynote presentation featuring poet, educator and best-selling author Nikki Giovanni, showing at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Enjoy a 1-hour civil rights story time for children at 3:30 p.m. (directly after the 2 p.m. broadcast), and...
lps.org

Once Upon a Mattress audition workshop: Tuesday, January 18th from 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Auditions for this year’s musical, Once Upon a Mattress, are coming up soon! Are you interested in auditioning? Not sure what to do or what you need to prepare? Drama officers will be holding an audition workshop to provide tips and tricks for making sure you’re prepared for that audition! The workshop will be held in the Jennifer L. Dorsey-Howley Performing Arts Center next Tuesday, January 18th from 3:00-4:00 p.m. See you there!
abilenetx.gov

Fandom Club

Teens are invited to join your library for some Fandom Club fun in our Teen Zone on Tuesday afternoons. This is a time where we come together to celebrate all fandoms. TV shows, comics, movies, anime, the possibilities are endless. Meetup with other fandom enthusiasts where we’ll meet with each other and socialize and even create some fandom art while playing games too. Come check out our weekly club for yourself.
abilenetx.gov

Family Flix: "Frozen"

Kids and parents are invited to join your South Branch Library for a great mid-morning movie featuring great hits from the past and present. For this session, we’ll be watching the hit Disney flick from 2013 with “Frozen” with the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristin Bell, and Jonathan Groff. In this film, after the kingdom of Arendelle is cast into eternal winter by the powerful Snow Queen Elsa, her sprightly sister Anna teams up with a rough-hewn mountaineer named Kristoff and his trusty reindeer Sven to break the icy spell. This film is rated PG for some action and mild rude humor and has a run time of 1 hour and 48 minutes. Feel free to bring your drinks and snacks to enjoy.
theatreinchicago.com

Cast announced for Theo Ubique's Once Upon A Mattress

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's third show of the 2021-'22 season will be the hilarious musical comedy ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - a rowdy and mildly adult twist on Hans Christian Andersen's "The Princess and the Pea." This "fractured fairy tale" will be directed by one of Chicago's funniest ladies, Landree Fleming. Fleming has played such classically comic musical theater roles as Penny in HAIRSPRAY (at Paramount Theatre), Frenchy in GREASE, and Kira in XANADU (the latter two at American Theater Company). Fleming does stand-up comedy, performs with her musical sketch comedy group Off Off Broadzway, and appears on her podcast Deep Dish. She was Assistant Director for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Paramount), NOISES OFF (Windy City Playhouse), and FIRST LADY SUITE (Circle Theatre). Joining Fleming on the creative team will be Jeff Award winners Jenna Schoppe as Choreographer and Theo Ubique Resident Music Director Jeremy Ramey. ONCE UPON A MATTRESS will be performed March 11 - May 1, 2022.
98online.com

Once a Year?!

Kirk & Marianne talk about this story about how a woman washes her bra only once a year!
abilenetx.gov

Coloring Club

If you’re in need of a little stress relief and relaxation, we invite you to be a part of the Coloring Club at your South Branch Library. Coloring is a great activity for all ages and there are many benefits that can come from taking some time to express yourself through art. We’ll supply the coloring sheets and tools so you can come out, color, socialize, and have a little fun at your library.
