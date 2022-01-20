Once Upon a Storytime

Material: It would be impossible to talk about the 2021 Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in any context without talking about the tragedy that brought it to a close. In the evening, as soul legend Al Green wrapped up his set and Snoop Dogg was about to begin, L.A. rapper Drakeo the Ruler was stabbed and killed in an altercation backstage. As a result, the organizers closed down the event (correctly), and attendees drifted out in a daze. It was a horrifying conclusion to a festival that, up to that point, had seen a ton of amazing talent, young and old, dazzle on three stages. The early part of the day naturally saw plenty of up and comers and, at that point, the evening’s horrors were a long way away. Siblings Guapo and Blanco (as they generally go by) of Coyote spit out stories that, as is the tradition with the rap genre, tell of their everyday lives. Their struggles, their successes, and everything in-between. They pull no punches but, simultaneously, the ‘Yotes are super funny.

