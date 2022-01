Squellati’s tech sector expertise in privacy, IP, and partnerships to help accelerate DISQO’s platform growth. DISQO announced that David Squellati joined the company as General Counsel, reporting to Armen Adjemian, Co-Founder and CEO. As the leader of DISQO’s legal organization, he will work with all other teams across the organization to help ensure that DISQO’s platform, which enables clients to connect what people think and do across all of their brand experiences online, is developed and scaled internationally with world-class legal guidance.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO