Latest COVID-19 Variant Scrambles Business Plans and Stresses Internal Communications Capabilities and the Importance of Digital Workplaces

Availability, recommendations, and online portfolios top list of factors influencing choice of new stylist; online self-booking critical to both acquisition and retention. Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced the findings of a new consumer survey aimed at helping salon owners and stylists better understand how to attract new clients and keep them coming back. According to the Boulevard survey, value, reputation, and the ability to provide a high-end experience, in that order, are the top attributes clients seek when choosing a new salon or barbershop. When it comes to choosing a new stylist, clients are primarily influenced by availability, the recommendation of friends, and the work they see in a stylist’s online portfolio, respectively. Online self-booking, meanwhile, is seen as critical to both client acquisition and retention.

