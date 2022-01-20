ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

One Person Injured In Overnight Rollover Crash

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured when a car was involved in a rollover crash overnight on the Parkway North.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the East Street exit along Interstate 279.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was transported from the scene by paramedics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dv1HH_0dqd2CZq00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The cause of the crash and the condition of the injured person are unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Tree In Lawrenceville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital following a chaotic crash in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. An SUV left the roadway along Penn Avenue, jumping the curb, and crashing into a tree. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The crash occurred near the Clemente Museum. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Child Injured After Driver Crashes Into Home In McKeesport

By: KDKA-TV News Staf MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A child was injured after the driver of a car crashed into a home in McKeesport. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The driver wrecked into the house on Patterson Street on Sunday. The driver then backed up and fled the scene. Homeowner Rick Tarsala said the roads were not slick at the time of the crash and he saw the car coming toward his house. Tarsala said his grandson was in the front room of the home and debris fell on him. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time. Police are looking for the driver of the car.
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews On The Scene Of Vehicle Fire Along I-376 West

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are currently responding to a vehicle fire along westbound I-376. A shoulder is closed after a lane had been restricted. UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 66.0. There is a shoulder closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 23, 2022 Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 66.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 23, 2022 Vehicle camera footage from the scene shows that multiple emergency services are on the site. (Photo Credit: 511PA) Dispatchers told KDKA no one was injured in the fire. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Early Morning Fire Destroys Home in Fayette County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A home in Fayette County has been destroyed following an early morning fire. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in German Township along Old Route 21 near Bobbish Farm Road. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) Firefighters say two people lived inside the home. One of the people was inside the home at the time the fire started, and they were able to safely escape. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged In Shots Fired Outside Waterworks Walmart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after police said an argument inside the Waterworks Walmart led to shots fired in the parking lot last month. Multiple charges were filed against John Hayden from Knoxville including aggravated assault and child endangerment. (Photo: Allegheny County Jail) He was holding a child when he got into an argument with a group of people at Walmart on Dec. 14, police said. The argument spilled outside, and police said Hayden admitted to firing his gun multiple times. The gunfire led to a SWAT callout right at the height of the holiday shopping season. (Photo Credit: KDKA) No one was hurt, but a vehicle was hit. According to the criminal complaint, a woman who police said was inside the car with Hayden had her concealed carry permit revoked.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Flames And Smoke Billow From Train Traveling Through Beaver County

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to put out flames pouring from a train car traveling through Beaver County on Monday. Nobody was hurt, but the incident did turn some heads, especially for Sean Hudak from New Galilee. He told KDKA he was unloading a barge in Monaca around noon Monday when he saw the Norfolk Southern train blazing down the tracks. He caught the whole thing on camera, where you can see flames shooting from a train car, leaving a trail of thick black smoke. (Source: Baden Volunteer Fire Department – Station 47/Facebook) “I was in complete shock. I was looking at it...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Route 28 Southbound Reopened After Multi-Vehicle Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Route 28 has fully reopened to traffic following a multi-vehicle crash this morning, PennDOT said. The highway shut down for about two hours, southbound between Harmar/I-76/Pennsylvania Turnpike/Route 910 off-ramp and the Harmar on-ramp. Emergency responders rushed to the scene. It’s unclear if there are any injuries. PennDOT said the road fully reopened just after 10 a.m. Drivers are being told to expect delays for the rest of the morning. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Footprints In Snow Outside Of Westinghouse Academy Lead Police To Gun

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School police officers found a gun outside of Westinghouse Academy Monday morning by following footprints left in the snow, officials said. The footprints lead police behind a home on North Murtland Avenue, a school spokesperson said. The gun was in an alleyway. A student was seen in that area before they went inside the school, the school spokesperson said. However, that student was never seen in possession of the gun. (Photo Credit: Aaron Sledge/KDKA) Pittsburgh police officers were also called out for the investigation. No one has been arrested or detained at this point. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Kdka Tv News Staff#Kdka Photojournalist
CBS Pittsburgh

Activists Want Desk Duty For Reinstated Penn Hills Officer Under Investigation In Shooting Death

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Tempers flared during a Penn Hills council meeting Monday night after a former Wilkinsburg police officer accused of killing a man was reinstated to the police force. Activists want a Penn Hills officer who was involved in a deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg off the job again. Penn Hills hired officer Robert Gowans and then fired him. Gowans was the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Romir Talley while on the force in Wilkinsburg in 2019. Gowans was not charged in Talley’s death. After a community outcry, Penn Hills fired Gowans. “If you lived in Penn Hills, if...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Second Suspect In Clearview Mall Parking Lot Shooting Surrenders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A second suspect is in custody in connection with last week’s shooting outside of Clearview Mall. Damien Blystone, 19, surrendered to police on Monday and was arraigned. He is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession and gun violations for a shooting in the parking lot of the Butler County mall. Damian Blystone has turned himself in and has been arraigned. He is currently lodged in the Butler County Jail. https://t.co/2VEC4c9p6c — Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) January 24, 2022 Last week, police also arrested 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Carril for shooting Blystone, along with 21-year-old Ryan Ehrman and a juvenile male. Gonzalez-Carril is charged with attempted homicide. Police say it started last Tuesday evening when Gonzalez-Carril got into an argument with Blystone and the other two young men inside the Rural King. It then spilled out into the mall parking lot. Police paperwork says both groups flashed guns before getting into their cars. More than 20 gunshots were fired in the parking lot, state police said. Blystone and the other two young men went back inside the store after being injured. They were eventually taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim In Deadly Avalon Shooting Identified

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AVALON (KDKA) — The name of the man killed in a shooting in Avalon has been released by officials. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as 25-year-old Jorden Lee Puskar. Police found him dead from several gunshot wounds in an apartment on Prospect Street early Saturday morning. 32-year-old Samuel Lee Tolfa is in jail this morning facing criminal homicide and a number of other charges after police accused him of being the shooter.
AVALON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Seek Hit-And-Run Suspect Accused Of Hitting Shelter Worker

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a hit-and-run driver accused of running down a woman. State police say they need your help in solving an alleged hit-and-run case that launched a woman more than 30 feet into the air and into a fence. “If you meet Mary, you immediately know what kind of person she is. She’s really bubbly, high energy, fun person who really looks for all the positive things in life,” said Union Mission Director Dan Carney. Union Mission outside Latrobe is where 42-year-old Mary Bathurst dedicated her time to those in need. “That energy she provides...
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Rallies For 9-Year-Old Outside Hearing For Man Accused In Her Attempted Abduction

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – People gathered outside of Magisterial District Court in Coraopolis to show their support for a 9-year-old girl named Dezi who fought back when a stranger tried to drag her from her bus stop. Forty-year-old William Gorring was inside Magisterial District Judge Michele K. Santicola’s courtroom for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Gorring entered a not guilty plea on all six charges and the charges were held for court. He had nothing to say as he left the courtroom. “We’re just here to bring awareness to the issue and to support Dezi because she is an amazing little girl...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car, Man Shot In The Head

SHERADEN (KDKA) — A woman is dead, and a man had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sheraden. Pittsburgh Police responded to a Shotspotter alert around 5:40 a.m. Sunday on Minton Street. “I just woke up. I heard a pop, then I heard a gun being unloaded,” Ron Voshall said. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive woman who had been hit by a car in the street, and medics attempted to revive her. She was eventually pronounced dead, according to police. Police added that during the course of the same investigation, they were called to the Sunoco gas station in Esplen for a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, who was in stable condition, went to the hospital to have his injury assessed. He told police that he was shot in Sheraden. The connection between these two incidents is still unclear. Police report that the man and the woman are the only victims in this investigation, and that an investigation is still ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Homestead Woman Hand-Delivers Cards To Every Zone 6 Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are thanking a Homestead woman who hand-delivered cards to all the officers in Zone 6. Nell Carter surprised officers when she came to the West End station with 85 cards, one for each of them. Police said she explained that after four officers in D.C. had taken their own lives, she wanted to let the officers know she prays for them and thinks their work is important. She took a cab to get to the station, but police said they made sure to give her a ride back home. “Pittsburgh Police thank Ms. Carter for the kind and thoughtful gesture,” police wrote on Facebook.
HOMESTEAD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters Battle Fire, Frigid Cold Temperatures At Rodi Arm Apartments In Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — It’s still a very active scene at Rodi Arms Apartments on Rodi Road — crews have been battling this fire for hours in the frigid temperatures. The Penn Hills Fire Marshal tells us the fire started after someone started cooking and left it unattended. Listening to scanner chatter about the fire — at one point this morning crews had left the scene thinking it was out — but got called back because it started again. From the looks of it — the main portion of this fire has taken out the roof of the apartment building. The fire marshal says — at least four tenants have been displaced because of it. While they wait to see what becomes of their homes — a Port Authority bus is being used as a warming shelter. No injuries have been reported. And crews had to cut the power off in the area, so they’ve opened up a warming center for families affected at the Penn Hills Senior Center on Jefferson Road. Power should be back on now, but it could take some time to get it running again in homes.
CBS Pittsburgh

Snow-Covered Roads and Sidewalks Still An Issue In Some Pittsburgh Neighborhoods

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Since last week’s snowstorm, there are still streets across the city of Pittsburgh that haven’t been plowed or salted. Bloomfield residents are worried, with the temperatures dropping into single digits, that the untouched streets and sidewalks will turn into sheets of ice. “All this is going to turn into ice. My main concern is ice,” said Michael Fazio. Fazio lives in Bloomfield, just a few blocks from Liberty Avenue. He said once the snow starts falling, the side streets stay covered. Furthermore, when the temperatures drop, the snow-covered streets usually turn to ice. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “Once it turns to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

GetGo Cashier Left Bruised, Scared After Attack In Store

VERONA (KDKA) — Police are searching for a woman caught on camera attacking a convenience store cashier. The assault happened on Jan. 9 at the GetGo store in Verona on Allegheny River Boulevard. Police say a man was also involved in the attack. The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was too scared to talk on camera. Her injuries include bruises all over her body and headaches, after the suspect ripped out a clump of her hair. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Her family is still reeling. “I can’t believe somebody would do that to her or to anybody,” said Carin Chadwick, the victim’s niece. Police said...
VERONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy