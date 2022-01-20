One Person Injured In Overnight Rollover Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured when a car was involved in a rollover crash overnight on the Parkway North.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the East Street exit along Interstate 279.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was transported from the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the crash and the condition of the injured person are unknown at this time.

