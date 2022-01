Visit Gaslight Gallery on First Saturday from 1pm – 9pm to see the wonderful art on display. Come back from 4pm – 7:30pm for a Poetry performance by Kara Pugh Smith. The Isolation Celebration show at Gaslight Gallery features over 100 Peeps, as well as hand-crafted collages, and giclé prints of Peeps that she photographed out in the world. Kara is a self-taught Artist with experience in theatrical and film production. Isolation suited her just fine as she went on a creative surge over the past two years.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO