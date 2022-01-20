ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistan court sentences woman to death for blasphemy

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dqcwM1000

A Pakistani court sentenced a Muslim woman to death after finding her guilty of blasphemy for insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in text messages she sent to a friend, an official said Thursday.

The woman, Aneeqa Atteeq, was arrested in May 2020 after the man alerted police that she sent him caricatures of the Prophet — considered sacrilegious — via WhatsApp.

Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting the religion or religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation can cause riots.

According to a court order, the woman was also sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Awais Ahmed, a government official, said the court announced the verdict against Atteeq on Wednesday in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and to settle personal scores. In December, a Muslim mob descended on a sports equipment factory in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, killing a Sri Lankan man and burning his body publicly over allegations of blasphemy.

The incident drew nationwide condemnation and authorities arrested dozens of people over involvement in the killing of Priyantha Kumara. Those linked to Kumara's murder are facing a trial in Pakistan.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Ten DR Congo prisoners sentenced for mass rapes in jail

Ten prisoners have been found guilty of raping dozens of female inmates during a violent riot at an overcrowded jail in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thirty-seven women and a teenage girl testified that they were repeatedly raped during a three-day riot at Kasapa Central Prison near Lubumbashi in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prophet Muhammad
Council on Foreign Relations

Women This Week: First Woman Nominated to Pakistan’s Supreme Court

Pakistan Judicial Commission Approves Nomination of First Female Justice to Supreme Court. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved the nomination of Justice Ayesha Malik to serve on the Supreme Court of Pakistan. A parliamentary committee now has to approve Malik’s nomination before she gains a seat on the bench. Pakistan’s judicial commission rejected her nomination last September, with members claiming that Malik lacked the seniority necessary to serve on the Supreme Court—a claim legal advocacy organizations disputed. During her tenure on Lahore’s High Court, Malik ruled that virginity tests should not be conducted on female rape survivors and called them a “humiliating practice.” Women’s rights activists note that while having a woman justice on Pakistan’s Supreme Court is an important step, much more needs to be done to achieve gender equality in Pakistan’s legal system.
WORLD
The Independent

Ayesha Malik: Pakistan swears in its first female Supreme Court judge in landmark step

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has sworn in its first woman judge in a landmark moment for the judicial history of the conservative Muslim country.The swearing-in ceremony of Ayesha Malik was held at the apex court in national capital Islamabad on Monday where she now sits on the bench as the only woman alongside 16 male colleagues – a feat being celebrated as the breaking of glass ceiling in Pakistan.Gulzar Ahmed, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), administered the oath in a hall packed with a large number of Supreme Court judges, attorney generals and lawyers.In an interaction with reporters after the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Islam#Blasphemy#Rawalpindi#Pakistani#Muslim#Whatsapp#A Sri Lankan
Reuters

Prosecutor seeks life sentence for convicted 'Hotel Rwanda' hero

KIGALI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A Rwandan prosecutor on Monday sought a life sentence for Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed in the movie "Hotel Rwanda" sheltering hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide, instead of an existing 25-year term. Rusesabagina, 67, was convicted in September on eight terrorism charges related...
AFRICA
The Guardian

Robinho’s appeal against nine-year sentence for rape dismissed

The former Brazil forward Robinho had a nine-year sentence for the rape of a young woman upheld by Italy’s top court on Wednesday. Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries, although Robinho risks being arrested if he travels abroad to a country that has an agreement with Italy — nearly 70 nations, including the United States, Argentina and anywhere in the European Union — and Italy issues an international arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NBC News

Air Force member sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, killing woman

An Air Force member convicted of kidnapping and killing a 27-year-old Mennonite woman in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in Arizona. Mark Gooch, an airman first class, was convicted by a jury in October on one count each of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Sasha Krause. Krause's body was found Sunset Crater National Monument in Arizona a month after she disappeared.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Afghan NGO women 'threatened with shooting' for not wearing burqa

The Taliban's religious police have threatened to shoot women NGO workers in a northwestern province of Afghanistan if they do not wear the all-covering burqa, two staff members told AFP. The rights of Afghans -- particularly women and girls -- have been increasingly curtailed since the Taliban returned to power in August after ousting the US-backed government. Women are being squeezed from public life and largely barred from government jobs, while most secondary schools for girls are shut. Two international NGO workers in rural Badghis province told AFP that the local branch of the feared Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice met with aid groups on Sunday.
ADVOCACY
12news.com

Airman sentenced to natural life in prison in Mennonite woman's death

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Mark Gooch, an Air Force airman convicted of kidnapping and killing a Mennonite woman, was sentenced to natural life in prison Wednesday afternoon in an Arizona courtroom. That means he has no chance at parole. Sasha Krause, 27, disappeared from a Mennonite community in northwestern New...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
CBS News

Catholic bishop accused of repeatedly raping nun is acquitted in India

New Delhi — An Indian court has acquitted a Catholic bishop who was charged with raping a nun in a case that sparked widespread outrage and protests. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 54, was acquitted by a court in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Friday, which said the prosecution had failed to prove any of the charges against him.
WORLD
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

520K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy