One of the hamsters surrendered to authorities in Hong Kong has tested positive for Covid-19, officials have said.Earlier this week, the southeast Asian region announced a drive to cull nearly 2,000 hamsters after 11 contracted the virus at a pet shop. Officials asked pet owners to hand over hamsters purchased in the last four weeks to be euthanised. As of 22 January, a total of 2,512 animals, including 2,229 hamsters, have been “humanely dispatched”, the government said in a statement. Though some small rodents had tested positive for the coronavirus infection earlier, this is the first case involving a...

