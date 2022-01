A London-based artificial intelligence start-up has raised 100 million dollars (£74 million) to expand its operations including creating an early warning system for spotting new diseases.InstaDeep announced the funding in a second, Series B, round led by AI investment specialists Alpha Intelligence Capital, CDIB and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine partner BioNTech The firm will hire new researchers and technicians and expand its presence in the US.Bosses revealed earlier this month they had teamed up with BioNTech to successfully develop an AI-powered system to detect new, high-risk Covid variants, including spotting the Omicron strain of the virus.We see wide-ranging opportunities to deploy...

ENGINEERING ・ 12 HOURS AGO