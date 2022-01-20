ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGM6m_0dqctx7u00

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.

The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32a6bT_0dqctx7u00

Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, according to the Daily Mail. The 32-year-old was removed from the Gunners’ captaincy last December for a disciplinary breach. The deal reportedly includes an obligation to buy for around £7million.

Burnley have reportedly joined Middlesbrough and Newcastle in showing an interest in Sheffield defender Chris Basham , who is out of contract in the summer. The  33-year-old has spent seven years with the Blades but the Daily Mail claims he is yet to decide if he will stay at Bramall Lane.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Diego Carlos : Sky Sports reports that an unnamed Premier League side have joined Newcastle in the hunt for the 28-year-old Sevilla defender.

Andreas Christensen : The Chelsea defender has been linked with Barcelona in the Spanish media.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.FootballManchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham.The United Way 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/TiMjw39gpc— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 23, 2022What a feeling 😍 https://t.co/r2Y40TOp35— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 23, 2022Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points.Boom!!! 3 points! It’s a tough place to go and it showed. Time to recharge and get back to it after the break 😄 pic.twitter.com/UE3KQIyogO— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Diego Carlos
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Chris Basham
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Thierry Henry
Person
Xavi
The Independent

Real Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the death

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Barcelona also needed...
SOCCER
Washington Post

Gouiri delivers for Nice; Messi back as PSG routs Reims

PARIS — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist Sunday for Nice to beat Metz 2-0 and return to second place in the French league behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which welcomed back Lionel Messi as it routed Reims 4-0. PSG got off to a slow start at the Parc des Princes Stadium but ended up in control with goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira after Reims crumbled and collapsed in the second half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Tottenham#Ac Milan#Spurs#Serie A#Arsenal#Saudi Arabian#The Daily Mail#Burnley#Middlesbrough#Blades#Mirror Football#Sky Sports#Spanish
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby in the Premier League on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel’s side look to end a run of four fixtures without a win. If last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester City didn’t ruled Chelsea out of the title race, Tuesday’s draw at Brighton effectively ended their hopes. The Blues will be looking over their shoulder if Spurs win to close the gap to five points, with Antonio Conte’s side having an additional three games in hand. There has been a focus on the transfer window in the build-up, with Ousmane Dembele is one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Pickford urges Everton to show ‘character’ and ‘fight’ in relegation battle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola says Southampton draw shows how tough winning title is

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Southampton epitomises the difficulty of defending the Premier League title.Reigning champions City were unable to stretch their winning run to 13 top-flight games after being forced to come from behind at a boisterous St Mary’s.Aymeric Laporte’s 65th-minute header cancelled out a shock early opener from Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters.But the runaway leaders could not find a winner as they dropped points for the first time since late October, leaving them 12 above second-placed Liverpool albeit having played two games more.Despite the minor setback, City manager Guardiola had no complaints about the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is AC Milan vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

AC Milan host Juventus on Sunday night in Serie A, in a game which is typically huge for both teams and for Italian football as a whole.With Inter Milan out in front again this season, their San Siro rivals are closest and most likely to hunt them down and prevent a runaway success. The Rossoneri suffered a surprise loss to Spezia last time out though, so cannot afford more dropped points.Juve, meanwhile, are still battling to even break into the top four - though the teams in fourth and sixth, Atalanta and Lazio, fighting out a goalless draw on Saturday...
UEFA
The Independent

Seven wins out of 60 – A look at Spurs’ woeful Premier League record v Chelsea

Tottenham’s 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Sunday extended their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva meant Spurs have now won just seven out of 60 Premier League meetings between the sides.Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.Tottenham tale of woeThe Blues have won six of the last seven league derbies between the sides and drawn the other, scoring 11 goals in the process and conceding just one – and even that was an own...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea can kick on after much-needed Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s wonder goal and victory over Tottenham will hand Chelsea renewed confidence following an indifferent run of form as they look to shut down any worries about a top-four Premier League finish.Ziyech’s moment of magic teed up Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, their third victory against their London rivals in this month.Thiago Silva’s header cemented Chelsea’s first league win in five outings since their success at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.Now the bulk of Chelsea’s players can head into a week off satisfied to have reasserted some Premier League authority, with the Blues remaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

455K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy