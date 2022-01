Milwaukee officials have identified the six adults who police say were discovered dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residential home on Sunday afternoon. The bodies of four males and one female were found around 3:45 p.m. inside the home near North 21st Street and West Wright Street during a welfare check, Milwaukee police have said. The body of a fifth male was later recovered from the home. Detectives are investigating the deaths as homicides.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO