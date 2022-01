Bacterial meningitis is a killer. It comes out of nowhere, and before you even realize you’re infected, it’s already done serious damage, disabling and even killing its victims. The fatality rate can be up to 12 percent, and 20 percent of those who survive are left with permanent injuries such as brain damage, hearing loss, or loss of a limb. In the mid-1990s, cases surged to 1.2 cases per 100,000 people. Babies faced the most danger, but teens and young adults were also at high risk, often falling victim to the disease in their college dorm rooms, where students lived in group settings in close proximity. Thankfully, the disease landscape has changed dramatically since the introduction of the meningitis vaccine in 2005. As of 2019, cases were barely 10 percent of what they had once been two decades ago.

