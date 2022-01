Brandi is a 4-year-old Beagle mix weighing 32 pounds. “She is a sweet, friendly, lovable girl who gets along with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. She was very skinny and her fur was missing in places when we first got her,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “She has now gained weight and her fur is all grown in. She likes to play in the yard and walks well on a leash (she has to investigate everything she passes).

13 DAYS AGO