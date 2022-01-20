ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deliveroo reports 36% rise in gross value of orders in Q4

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo said the gross transactional value of orders on its platform rose 36% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, resulting in it hitting the top of its guidance range with a 70% rise for the year.

The British company said on Thursday that the number of orders grew 10% in the quarter, and the average value stabilised, up by 1% in constant currency to 21.40 pounds.

Reuters

Reuters

