ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Clemons: Misses 12 shots

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Clemons logged 11 points (3-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
FanSided

Officials miss two brutal cheap shots on Patrick Mahomes (Video)

The officials in the Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Divisional playoff game missed a Buffalo defender kneeing Patrick Mahomes in the facemask late. The hotly contested playoff battle between the Chiefs and Bills wasn’t always entirely friendly. Patrick Mahomes took his share of hits. Not all of them looked strictly...
NFL
WNCT

LaRavia scores 31 as Wake Forest beats North Carolina 98-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night. LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fg#The Westchester Knicks#The G League#Maine Celtics#The Maine Celtics
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

At this point, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons will be traded ahead of the NBA’s deadline. Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, has been sitting out this season, wanting a trade out of Philadelphia. However, the Sixers are holding firm on their asking price for Simmons, so no trade has happened.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Missed open shots make that stat somewhat moot

Context on Storm's PER vs other VT PG's over the last 10+ years -- catdaddy 01/25/2022 11:22AM. Need to find the time to do it, Storm's would be lower but CMY -- catdaddy 01/25/2022 1:12PM. I’m not into all the analytics but it seems Storm has created a lot of...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy