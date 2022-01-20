Chris Clemons: Misses 12 shots

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
The officials in the Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Divisional playoff game missed a Buffalo defender kneeing Patrick Mahomes in the facemask late. The hotly contested playoff battle between the Chiefs and Bills wasn’t always entirely friendly. Patrick Mahomes took his share of hits. Not all of them looked strictly...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night. LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied […]
Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ripped fellow Hall of Famer John Stockton for his comments on the COVID-19 pandemic. Stockton wrongly claimed that 150 athletes have died from taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and Abdul-Jabbar responded in an interview with CNN’s John Berman. “I think statements like that make...
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
At this point, it doesn’t sound like Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons will be traded ahead of the NBA’s deadline. Simmons, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, has been sitting out this season, wanting a trade out of Philadelphia. However, the Sixers are holding firm on their asking price for Simmons, so no trade has happened.
Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
It’s been a rough start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for the Arizona State Sun Devils. But they aren’t going to get any easier if head coach Bobby Hurley can’t control himself a little better. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has been suspended...
LaMelo is one of the NBA's brightest talents, a player that excels in multiple aspects of the game and plays fearlessly. Since he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo has made several highlight-reel plays and a large part of that is down to how fearless he is on the court.
Context on Storm's PER vs other VT PG's over the last 10+ years -- catdaddy 01/25/2022 11:22AM. Need to find the time to do it, Storm's would be lower but CMY -- catdaddy 01/25/2022 1:12PM. I’m not into all the analytics but it seems Storm has created a lot of...
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have gone through a rough patch as of late. It’s no surprise that the stretch has coincided with Draymond Green missing several games due to injury. Draymond has missed the last nine games for the Warriors, including the debut game for Klay...
