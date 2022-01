Austin Amestoy: From the Montana Kaimin, University of Montana's independent, student-run newspaper, this is the Kaimin Cast for the week of Jan. 17. I'm Austin Amestoy. UM has long had a reputation as Montana's premier liberal arts school with a College of Humanities and Sciences that educates 42% of the university students. However, that same Humanities Department has endured 68% of UM's budget cuts since 2015, with 15 professors in the school accepting an early retirement package last semester. The hits to the humanities have left some degree programs with just one or two professors bearing heavier workloads and students who will be the last to graduate from UM with certain majors.

