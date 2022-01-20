ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Stabilize your smartphone footage with this deal for Zhiyun’s Smooth 4 gimbal

By Tyler Lee
Phandroid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wonder how people get video footage to look so smooth when panning left to right or when walking? This usually involves a gadget known as a gimbal which helps to correct for any shakes...

phandroid.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

Linux Could Set Your Smartphone Free

A new Linux-powered smartphone could offer more freedom than iOS or Android. But the $399 PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition doesn’t offer the wide variety of apps that are available with more mainstream phones. Several other smartphones on the market don’t run iOS or Android. Imagine that you could...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

This foldable camera drone deal slashes a popular model to just $46

AVIALOGIC Q10 Mini Foldable Drone with Camera FPV Wifi 720P HD Remote Control Rating: 3.5 Stars Drone with HD Camera & Live Videos: The mini foldable drone equipped with 720P HD 90°manual adjustable HD camera can captures high-quality video and clear aerial photos. You can enjoy beautiful scenery in your smart phone by wifi real-time transmission and upload videos and pictures to your social platforms with one button. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $79.99 $45.59 Buy from eBay $91.49 Remember how insanely popular quadcopter drones were when the first few models were released all those years ago? Then, as is the case...
RETAIL
gladstonedispatch.com

Simples ways to make your computer run more smoothly

Few people can say they have not experienced the dreaded spinning color wheel or had an application unexpectedly crash when using their computers. Such problems can interfere with a workday or simply frustrate people using their computers on their own time. While aging computers that routinely crash or simply don't...
COMPUTERS
wccbcharlotte.com

What the Tech: Disinfecting Your Smartphone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As the omicron variant of COVID-19 surges across the country, medical professionals say children are most at risk. While there are many ways the virus can be transmitted from one person to the other, it is a good idea to reconsider smartphones and other devices and how they are used by several people each day.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Gimbal#Phandroid
provideocoalition.com

XTCase: how to protect your smartphone’s camera lens

For a cell phone’s camera lens to do its job properly, it is important to keep it clean and protected. A smartphone case with a lens cap cover for iPhone, Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones is the solution. The best way to ensure you get the best performance from your...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best keyboards in 2022: Give your typing the keyboard it deserves

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: $9 COVID tests, $99 AirPods, 4K TVs, Sony headphones, more Choosing the best keyboard for your setup can be tough. Not only are there a ton of options, but there is also a multitude of different keyboard types. From mechanical to ergonomic, you’re going to need to figure out what suits you best, and exactly what you need. But before you can figure out what the best keyboards are, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, think about what type of keyboard you want. Do you want a super-clicky and responsive mechanical keyboard or are...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

5 top tips to improve your drone video footage

Today's top camera drones are capable of capturing incredible cinematic footage. If you've invested in one of the best drones around – such as the fantastic DJI Air 2S – you'll want to get the very best from it. Beyond your drone's own capabilities, there are some things you can do to improve your aerial video. Read on for our five top tips.
ELECTRONICS
No Film School

Elevate Your Weak Drone Footage with These 10 Moves

Get inspired to film some awesome drone footage with these 10 drone movements. Back in 2015, drones were a luxurious tool that made beautiful aerial footage a possibility for filmmakers with a limited budget. Drones sent our eyes where our bodies couldn’t go, giving filmmakers endless possibilities to film action scenes, wide establishing aerial shots, and a perspective that can’t be done with any other tool (except maybe a helicopter).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
knowtechie.com

Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chip brings ray-tracing to your smartphone

Samsung’s first chip produced from the partnership with AMD has been announced. The Samsung Exynos 2200 brings AMD RDNA 2 to mobile devices, bringing ray tracing and “console-quality graphics.”. The AMD GPU is the big news here, paired with “cutting edge ARM cores.” The announcement brings a host...
CELL PHONES
coolthings.com

Stream High-Quality Footage From Your Desktop With The Best 4K Webcams

Webcams have taken a pretty drastic turn in the last year and a half, with more and more high-end, feature-packed models coming out due to the large growth of streaming and video conferencing. It’s become a totally different category from what it used to be in just a short time.
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

How to disable 2G on your Android smartphone

2G was one of the earlier technologies when it came to mobile connectivity back in the day. It was great when it launched because it represented a new way of letting people go online from their smartphones, but these days, the tech is largely obsolete as carriers in the US have pretty much shuttered their 2G networks.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

OnePlus rolls out January Security Patch to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Following a rather frustrating release of Android 12 back in December, OnePlus is back with its first major update of 2022 for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. This time around, we don’t have any major new features coming to phones, but instead, the January Android Security Patch has arrived. Along with the Security Patch, OnePlus took this time to roll out a few bug fixes for its devices as it aims to clean things up with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

7 Must-have Android Apps For Students

With so many students relying on smartphones for their day-to-day interactions and communication, it’s only right to be aware of some of the best Android apps to have on their phones. There are so many great apps out there these days that filling up your phone memory with the right ones can often take a lot of effort.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

Oddict Twig Pro Review: Plenty of features, but still missing something

Being the resident headphone geek around these parts, I love getting my hands (or ears) on pretty much any kind of headphones that I can. We’ve reached a point in the market where you don’t need to go and spend hundreds of dollars to get a great experience, while still being able to enjoy features like a customizable EQ and Active Noise Cancellation.
ELECTRONICS
houstonianonline.com

Slow smartphone? This is how to make your phone faster

Does it take several seconds to complete a simple Google search on your smartphone? Many tech tools get slower and slower over time, but you don’t have to accept that. You can take the steps yourself to make your Android phone faster. 1. Free up space. You’ve probably thought...
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

AEEZO WiFi Digital Picture Frame makes framing your digital photos simple and effortless

Picture frames are great if you want to display photos of your family, friends, travel, kids, and so on, but they can take up a lot of space since photo frames can essentially only hold one photo. This is why digital photo frames are so useful because they can hold a ton of photos and cycle through them, so one photo frame could hold hundreds, if not thousands of images.
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

Google’s foldable Pixel’s price is actually a bit of a pleasant surprise

Foldable smartphones have gotten a bit of a reputation for being expensive, and honestly we can’t say we’re too surprised at the prices. This is because the tech is still relatively new, and companies are essentially using multiple displays which can add to its overall costs, so the final price, while pricey, is kind of to be expected.
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

It took forever, but the Microsoft Surface Duo is finally getting Android 11

Microsoft’s original Surface Duo will turn two in August, and at this point, you would have expected to already see the latest version of Android. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for the Surface Duo, as until today, the phone had yet to even receive Android 11. That’s right, before now if you picked up the original Surface Duo, it would still be running Android 10.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy