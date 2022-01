We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. At the end of last year, Google started to post changelogs for the Google Play System Updates it issues to Android devices (phones, watches, TVs, and tablets). The introduction of a changelog for these updates is somewhat of a big deal because for the first few years of these updates, we had no idea what was in them. They were a mystery, which is not awesome knowing that they impact almost every single device running Android.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO